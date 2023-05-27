https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/ukrainians-may-fly-f-16s-with-wing--prayer-but-wont-be-effective-in-combat-1110641779.html

Ukrainians May Fly F-16s With Wing & Prayer, But Won't Be Effective in Combat

There are vested interests behind Washington's green-lighting transfers of F-16 to Ukraine by its NATO allies, US military veteran and foreign affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda told Sputnik, adding that the move is more about politics than about military support.

After months of ambiguity, the Biden administration has given a nod to its allies to provide training and F-16 aircraft to the Kiev regime. Washington's change of heart followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's European tour, during which he expressed hope of creating a "fighter jet coalition" in Ukraine. However, after the White House's announcement concerning F-16s, Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley poured some cold water on Kiev's joy by saying on May 24 that F-16s won’t act as a "magic weapon" for Ukraine.Sleboda drew attention to the fact that Romania has been transitioning to F-16s for a staggering eight years. "And their comment was 'We're almost there'," he stressed. Romania joined NATO on March 29, 2004. However, for almost two decades it used Soviet-era weapons. In 2016, the nation bought its first F-16s from Portugal to replace its ageing MiG-21 warplanes. Last year it decided to ground its MiG 21 LanceR jet fleet citing high accident rate.Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon on Wednesday, Milley stressed that "the Russians have 1,000 fourth-generation fighters." According to the joint chiefs' chair, if Kiev wants to contest Russia in the air, it would need a substantial amount of fourth and fifth generation fighters. Milley went on to say that if one "looks at the cost curve" and "does the analysis", the smartest thing to have done would be to provide Ukraine with a significant amount of integrated air defenses to cover the battlespace and "deny the Russians the airspace." As of yet, however, the US has given Kiev a couple of NASAMS and a couple of Patriots, as well as some other equipment, which have proven to be vulnerable amid Russia's hypersonic missiles, and failed not only to deny the airspace to the Russian forces, but also cover any meaningful part of the frontline. What is behind this military aid then? Washington is pushing its NATO allies to hand over their legacy weapons to Kiev in order to sell them new and more expensive arms, according to Sleboda.For more of Mark Sleboda exclusive analysis on US policies in Ukraine, check out the full episode of the Fault Lines podcast.

