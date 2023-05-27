https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/watch-russian-reconaissance-ship-ivan-khurs-arrive-at-sevastopol-1110628058.html
Watch Russian Reconaissance Ship Ivan Khurs Arrive at Sevastopol
Ivan Khurs is a vessel dubbed by Russian military theorists “a flagship of network-centric warfare” – the whole new dimension of combat.
Black Sea Fleet reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs has arrived at its home base in Sevastopol after carrying out special missions in the Black Sea – ensuring the safety of the Turkish Stream and the Blue Stream gas pipelines.The Ivan Khurs is a vessel capable of reconnaissance aimed at electronic warfare and coordination of other ships.Previously, Russia's Ministry of Defense reported that the vessel was unsuccessfully attacked by Ukrainian unmanned boats – all three of them were destroyed by Russian Armed Forces. Despite the blatant sabotage attempt, Ivan Khurs continued to perform his duties.
Black Sea Fleet
reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs has arrived at its home base in Sevastopol after carrying out special missions in the Black Sea – ensuring the safety of the Turkish Stream and the Blue Stream gas pipelines.
The Ivan Khurs is a vessel capable of reconnaissance aimed at electronic warfare and coordination of other ships.
Previously, Russia's Ministry of Defense reported that the vessel was unsuccessfully attacked
by Ukrainian unmanned boats – all three of them were destroyed by Russian Armed Forces. Despite the blatant sabotage attempt, Ivan Khurs continued to perform his duties.