Drone Boats Used in Attack on Russian Ship Ivan Khurs Launched With US Support - Source

The unmanned boats used in Ukraine’s failed attack on the ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet "Ivan Khurs" were launched from a naval operations center in Ochakiv opened with US support in 2018, an informed source told Sputnik.

"These devices were launched from the naval operations center, opened with the participation of the United States in Ochakov back in 2018. They were controlled using built-in Starlink satellite internet modules received by Kiev from the United States," the source said, adding that target designation for these drone boats was provided by American reconnaissance equipment.The source further indicated that Ukraine has received a batch of new marine drones of Western production for carrying out naval attacks and provocations in the Black Sea.The new drones were likely produced by the United Kingdom "which has extensive experience in the creation and combat use of such systems in various regions of the world ocean," the source said.It was also pointed out that the location of the attack points toward an escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the expansion of its geography.

