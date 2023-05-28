https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/dc-scholars-realize-de-dollarization-trend-unstoppable-1110755346.html

DC Scholars Realize De-Dollarization Trend Unstoppable

DC Scholars Realize De-Dollarization Trend Unstoppable

The undisputed dominance of the US is receding: even though nations across the world are unlikely to refuse the greenback in the near future, the trend is clear, DC-based think tank Responsible Statecraft has warned.

2023-05-28T18:39+0000

2023-05-28T18:39+0000

2023-05-28T18:41+0000

economy

society

washington

janet yellen

joe biden

russia

treasury

brics

dedollarisation

dollar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083204322_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_9efb7be4650865086e92f72cbb53735f.jpg

The de-dollarization trend seems to be unstoppable, as countries of the world have been striving to reduce their dependence on the greenback, concludes a Washington, DC think tank, blaming the development on the US' weaponization of its currency.The think tank noted that the process of "de-dollarization" is gaining steam, with the countries of the Global South looking for alternatives to the greenback. The US scholars refer to world statistics indicating that the share of global reserves held in US dollars has contracted from 73% in 2001 to 58% in 2023.The trend has gained momentum since the Biden administration's decision to slap sweeping sanctions on Russia and unplug it from the global financial system, according to the scholars. Washington's move has rattled many emerging economies, prompting them to seek alternatives, they say.Last month, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted that Washington's policy of imposing sanctions on its rivals around the world could weaken the greenback's dominance.She went on to say that Washington’s economic warfare "does create a desire on the part of China, of Russia, of Iran to find an alternative" to the US currency.At the same time, the Treasury secretary argued that the weaponization of the dollar is "an extremely important tool" and that it "[wouldn't] be easy for other countries to find an alternative with the same properties."Challenging Yellen's stance, the think tank drew attention to the fact that the dollar's use as a "blunt instrument of statecraft" is giving both US allies and rivals "an opening to look for alternative settlement mechanisms."To illustrate their point, the scholars referred to Russia and France selling their natural gas in Chinese yuan. China and Brazil have also shifted to financial settlements in yuan, while BRICS countries are kicking off a discussion on establishing a unified currency. "And the list goes on and on and on," the DC think tank highlighted.Whether the US wants it or not, the de-dollarization trend is underway, and the only way out for the US is to participate in the global restructuring of the monetary system "by consensus" with the developing world, the scholars insist. Otherwise, the US will face "the unmanaged decline of the US economic hegemony," which could lead to disastrous consequences.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/pepe-escobar-global-de-dollarization-nearing-crossroads-moment-1110062907.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/paul-craig-roberts-washington-shot-itself-in-head-by-facilitating-de-dollarization-1109486264.html

washington

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

dedollarization, us dollar, us currency, what's major reserve currency, us dollar dominance, us dollar hegemony, global south seek alternative to dollar, yuan, petroyuan, national currencies, us sanctions, federal reserve's interest rate hikes