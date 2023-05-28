Internet Sickened as US Senator Says 'Russians Dying' is ‘Best Money Ever Spent’
US Senator Lindsey Graham flew to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, after which he called on the Biden administration to ramp up support for the authorities in Kiev that are conducting an ongoing proxy war against Russia.
"Disgusting" and "sickening" were some of the responses on social media after footage was posted online showing Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other senior officials in Kiev on May 26.
A video of the encounter was purportedly released by Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office. In it, one can hear Graham, who led the United States delegation's visit to Ukraine, saying:
"The Russians are dying... it's the best money we've ever spent."
Needless to say, users on social media were disgusted with the words of the American senator. Many commented that this was the "true face of American politics."
Others slammed the politician for being a "warmonger", and found such words coming from a sitting US senator very "concerning."
Others wondered what the US response would be "if Russia was saying this about American citizens."
The current trip to Kiev was Senator Lindsey Graham's third since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. This time, upon his return, he called on the administration in the White House to ramp up weapons deliveries for Kiev, besides the billions of dollars-worth already provided, saying:
"There are weapons that matter and we've been too slow getting weapons that matter to the Ukrainian military ... my message to the Biden administration is, I appreciate what you have done. You need to do more."
Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. Just recently, Washington gave allies the go-ahead to transfer US-built F-16 jets to Ukraine. Biden also informed his G7 counterparts at a summit of the group that the United States would support a joint effort to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth generation fighter aircraft, including F-16s.
In turn, Moscow has repeatedly warned against continuously funneling arms to Kiev. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Kremlin has emphasized that the heavy levels of military aid being handed to Ukraine is only prolonging the conflict.