International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/lavrov-says-milleys-doubts-about-kievs-ability-to-return-lost-lands-realistic-1110653194.html
Lavrov Says Milley's Doubts About Kiev's Ability to Return Lost Lands Realistic
Lavrov Says Milley's Doubts About Kiev's Ability to Return Lost Lands Realistic
Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley's doubts about Ukraine's ability to recapture the territory it has lost to Russia since February 2022 in near future is a step forward toward the West's understanding the reality on the ground, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.
2023-05-28T10:00+0000
2023-05-28T10:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sergey lavrov
mark milley
ukraine
russia
kiev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101096989_0:213:2881:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_34c61f53d8348d59bc779405a76d8185.jpg
"He [Milley] said that Ukraine is likely unable to return all its territories within the 1991 borders in foreseeable future. That is a step forward toward understanding the reality on the ground," Lavrov said. The top Russian diplomat also called Western military supplies to Ukraine an "unacceptable escalation," adding that this understanding exists even in the West. Earlier in the week, Milley said that in the short term Kiev is likely unable to achieve its strategic objective, which is to return control of all the territory it has lost to Russia.
ukraine
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101096989_76:0:2805:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_64ed84c88a99e92f2c884b50c42581da.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, ukraine's ability, recapture the territory
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, ukraine's ability, recapture the territory

Lavrov Says Milley's Doubts About Kiev's Ability to Return Lost Lands Realistic

10:00 GMT 28.05.2023
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2023
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley's doubts about Ukraine's ability to recapture the territory it has lost to Russia since February 2022 in near future is a step forward toward the West's understanding the reality on the ground, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.
"He [Milley] said that Ukraine is likely unable to return all its territories within the 1991 borders in foreseeable future. That is a step forward toward understanding the reality on the ground," Lavrov said.
The top Russian diplomat also called Western military supplies to Ukraine an "unacceptable escalation," adding that this understanding exists even in the West.
"Of course, it is unacceptable escalation. I think that there are still people in the West who realize this, but it is Washington, London and their satellites inside the European Union that are dictating everything," Lavrov added.
Earlier in the week, Milley said that in the short term Kiev is likely unable to achieve its strategic objective, which is to return control of all the territory it has lost to Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала