https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/live-updates-turkiye-goes-to-vote-in-presidential-election-run-off-1110645630.html
LIVE UPDATES: Turkiye Goes to Vote in Presidential Election Run-Off
LIVE UPDATES: Turkiye Goes to Vote in Presidential Election Run-Off
The second round of the presidential election takes place on Sunday in Turkiye, with incumbent head of state Tayyip Erdogan and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu contesting.
2023
A man votes at a polling station in Ankara, Turkiye, Sunday, May 14, 2023.

LIVE UPDATES: Turkiye Goes to Vote in Presidential Election Run-Off

05:04 GMT 28.05.2023 (Updated: 05:22 GMT 28.05.2023)
Being updated
The second round of the presidential election is taking place in Turkiye on Sunday, with incumbent head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu vying for the nation's highest office.
The first round two weeks ago saw Erdogan clinch 49.52% of the votes, and Kilicdaroglu 44.88%. To win the election, a candidate must receive a simple majority of the votes.
Erdogan said that on May 28, Turkish voters would have to make "the most important choice of their lives, a decision concerning the future" of the country and its children. Kilicdaroglu, for his part, noted that "for the first time, Turkish citizens will have to choose between two candidates and two worldviews.
Sinan Ogan, the third-placed candidate in the first round, who received 5% of the votes, announced on Monday that he was throwing his support behind Erdogan in the upcoming run-off and called on his supporters to vote for the incumbent president.
Turkiye, with a population of 85 million, has more than 64 million eligible voters.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
05:31 GMT 28.05.2023
Some 600,000 People, 73 Helicopters, Eight Aircraft and 61 UAVs Provide Security at Second Round of Turkiye's Presidential Election - Reports
05:26 GMT 28.05.2023
Polling Station Where Erdogan Set to Cast Ballot Lets in Voters
05:25 GMT 28.05.2023
Elections in Turkey 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2023
Multimedia
Turkiye's Presidential Run-Off 2023: Sizing Up the Candidates
05:25 GMT
05:05 GMT 28.05.2023
Turkish flag. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2023
World
What is Turkish Presidential System and How Does It Work?
25 May, 19:57 GMT
05:05 GMT 28.05.2023
Ballots are seen during the early voting at the second round of presidential elections at the polling station in the Turkish embassy in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2023
World
Turkiye Presidential Election Runoff: Who, When, Where, What to Expect
Yesterday, 15:02 GMT
05:04 GMT 28.05.2023
Polls Open in Turkiye Run-Off Election
Voting began at 8:00 am (05:00 GMT) and will close at 5:00 pm.
