LIVE UPDATES: Turkiye Goes to Vote in Presidential Election Run-Off

The second round of the presidential election is taking place in Turkiye on Sunday, with incumbent head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu vying for the nation's highest office.

The first round two weeks ago saw Erdogan clinch 49.52% of the votes, and Kilicdaroglu 44.88%. To win the election, a candidate must receive a simple majority of the votes.

Erdogan said that on May 28, Turkish voters would have to make "the most important choice of their lives, a decision concerning the future" of the country and its children. Kilicdaroglu, for his part, noted that "for the first time, Turkish citizens will have to choose between two candidates and two worldviews.

Sinan Ogan, the third-placed candidate in the first round, who received 5% of the votes, announced on Monday that he was throwing his support behind Erdogan in the upcoming run-off and called on his supporters to vote for the incumbent president.

Turkiye, with a population of 85 million, has more than 64 million eligible voters.