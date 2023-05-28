https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/results-of-turkish-presidential-election-runoff-1110600512.html
Results of Turkish Presidential Election Runoff
The second round of the 2023 presidential election in the Republic of Turkiye has taken place today, May 28. 28.05.2023, Sputnik International
The first round of the election on May 14 failed to produce a clear winner as none of the candidates managed to get the absolute majority of the votes.The runoff is expected to determine which of the two candidates - incumbent president and People’s Alliance’s candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan or opposition Nation Alliance candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu - will lead Turkiye for the next five years.
Results of Turkish Presidential Election Runoff
14:15 GMT 28.05.2023 (Updated: 14:29 GMT 28.05.2023)
The second round of the 2023 presidential election in the Republic of Turkiye has taken place today, May 28.
The first round of the election on May 14 failed to produce a clear winner as none of the candidates managed to get the absolute majority
of the votes.
The runoff is expected to determine
which of the two candidates - incumbent president and People’s Alliance’s candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan or opposition Nation Alliance candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu - will lead Turkiye for the next five years.