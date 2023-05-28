https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/results-of-turkish-presidential-election-runoff-1110600512.html

Results of Turkish Presidential Election Runoff

Results of Turkish Presidential Election Runoff

The second round of the 2023 presidential election in the Republic of Turkiye has taken place today, May 28. 28.05.2023, Sputnik International

2023-05-28T14:15+0000

2023-05-28T14:15+0000

2023-05-28T14:29+0000

turkiye

multimedia

infographic

2023 turkish presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110629813_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_225e227cccd41f6d0c3ad2d7ec5eae96.png

The first round of the election on May 14 failed to produce a clear winner as none of the candidates managed to get the absolute majority of the votes.The runoff is expected to determine which of the two candidates - incumbent president and People’s Alliance’s candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan or opposition Nation Alliance candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu - will lead Turkiye for the next five years.

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkiye, infographic, 2023 turkish presidential election, инфографика