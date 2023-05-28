International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/russia-may-increase-grain-export-to-egypt-1110654410.html
Russia May Increase Grain Export to Egypt
Russia May Increase Grain Export to Egypt
Russia has "potential production capacity" to scale up grain exports to Egypt as long as it overcomes logistical challenges, the chairman of the Russian-Egyptian Business Council told Sputnik on Sunday.
2023-05-28T11:01+0000
2023-05-28T11:01+0000
economy
russia
egypt
grain exports
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110629166_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ce513d0f3b689d20d8efbba77d8383d0.jpg
"It is a difficult, complex issue. Will Russia increase grain exports? The answer is yes, because Russia’s output is on the rise," Mikhail Orlov said. Demand for grain in Egypt is on the rise in parallel to the country's growing population. Orlov said Russia needed to solve maritime freight and other logistical problems stemming from the West’s sanctions on Moscow. "But Russia has a degree of resilience, so exports will continue," Orlov added. Russia and Ukraine reached a UN- and Turkey-brokered deal in summer 2022 to facilitate exports of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and lift Western curbs on Russian grain and fertilizer exports. Russia has warned it may not extend the pact past the July 17 deadline as long as its export capacity remains constrained.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/moscow-confirms-grain-deal-extension-for-two-months-1110422393.html
russia
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110629166_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04c010436217d516c55f84ba2ad917d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
grain export, exports to egypt, production capacity, logistical challenges
grain export, exports to egypt, production capacity, logistical challenges

Russia May Increase Grain Export to Egypt

11:01 GMT 28.05.2023
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankWheat
Wheat - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2023
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has "potential production capacity" to scale up grain exports to Egypt as long as it overcomes logistical challenges, the chairman of the Russian-Egyptian Business Council told Sputnik on Sunday.
"It is a difficult, complex issue. Will Russia increase grain exports? The answer is yes, because Russia’s output is on the rise," Mikhail Orlov said.
Demand for grain in Egypt is on the rise in parallel to the country's growing population. Orlov said Russia needed to solve maritime freight and other logistical problems stemming from the West’s sanctions on Moscow.
"But Russia has a degree of resilience, so exports will continue," Orlov added.
An Ethiopian woman scoops up portions of wheat to be allocated to waiting families after it was distributed by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, May 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2023
Istanbul Grain Deal
Moscow Confirms Grain Deal Extension for Two Months
17 May, 15:46 GMT
Russia and Ukraine reached a UN- and Turkey-brokered deal in summer 2022 to facilitate exports of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and lift Western curbs on Russian grain and fertilizer exports. Russia has warned it may not extend the pact past the July 17 deadline as long as its export capacity remains constrained.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала