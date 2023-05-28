https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/russia-may-increase-grain-export-to-egypt-1110654410.html

Russia May Increase Grain Export to Egypt

Russia May Increase Grain Export to Egypt

Russia has "potential production capacity" to scale up grain exports to Egypt as long as it overcomes logistical challenges, the chairman of the Russian-Egyptian Business Council told Sputnik on Sunday.

2023-05-28T11:01+0000

2023-05-28T11:01+0000

2023-05-28T11:01+0000

economy

russia

egypt

grain exports

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110629166_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ce513d0f3b689d20d8efbba77d8383d0.jpg

"It is a difficult, complex issue. Will Russia increase grain exports? The answer is yes, because Russia’s output is on the rise," Mikhail Orlov said. Demand for grain in Egypt is on the rise in parallel to the country's growing population. Orlov said Russia needed to solve maritime freight and other logistical problems stemming from the West’s sanctions on Moscow. "But Russia has a degree of resilience, so exports will continue," Orlov added. Russia and Ukraine reached a UN- and Turkey-brokered deal in summer 2022 to facilitate exports of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and lift Western curbs on Russian grain and fertilizer exports. Russia has warned it may not extend the pact past the July 17 deadline as long as its export capacity remains constrained.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/moscow-confirms-grain-deal-extension-for-two-months-1110422393.html

russia

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

grain export, exports to egypt, production capacity, logistical challenges