Russia has not even begun to “act very seriously” in Ukraine, Andrei Kelin, Russia’s ambassador to the UK, stated in an interview.

Russia has not even begun to “act very seriously” in Ukraine, Andrey Kelin, Russia’s ambassador to the UK, stated in an interview with the BBC.As Britain, the United States, their other NATO allies continue to pump Ukraine with weapons to prop up the regime of President Volodymyr Zelensky, like the UK-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles, they risk bringing a “new dimension” to the conflict, the envoy warned.The Russian envoy clarified that to understand the true nature of the regime holed up in Kiev, one should recognize that Ukraine's authorities have been waging war on the residents of Donbass since 2014. The ambassador also reiterated the position of the Kremlin regarding weapons shipments to Ukraine as prolonging the conflict, saying:Indeed, as the Russian envoy to the UK stated in the interview, when the legitimately elected president of Ukraine was forcibly toppled by the violent US-backed opposition and neo-Nazi paramilitary groups in 2014, the mostly Russian-speaking people of Donbass did not accept the coup d'etat. For refusing to comply with its Russophobic agenda and banning of the Russian language, the Kiev regime subjected Donbass to relentless attacks that claimed thousands of civilian lives over the years. Moscow was forced to finally act, and in February 2022, after the DPR and LPR appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian provocations, it launched a special military operation aimed at stopping the eight-year-long extermination of Russian-speaking people by the Ukrainian leadership.Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Kiev. In a recent development, the US President Joe Biden administration announced a new weapons package for Ukraine at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, while also giving the green light to its allies to provide training and F-16 aircraft for the Kiev regime. The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continuously funneling arms to Kiev. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target of Russia. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the vast amount of military aid being handed to Ukraine only prolongs the conflict.

