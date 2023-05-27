https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/russian-air-defenses-destroy-kievs-uk-supplied-storm-shadow-cruise-missiles-1110640471.html

Russian Air Defenses Destroy Kiev's UK-Supplied Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles

Russian air defense units operating in the Ukrainian conflict zone shot down two Storm Shadow missiles, as well as 19 HIMARS MLRS rockets and two HARM anti-radiation missilesю

While Ukrainian forces tend to treat each new addition to their arsenal supplied by the West as a game changer, their jubilation tends to be short-lived as Russian forces swiftly learn how to deal with these threats. A Storm Shadow cruise missile Kiev recently got from the UK proved to be no exception.Yesterday, Russian air defense units operating in the Ukrainian conflict zone shot down two Storm Shadow missiles, as well as several other airborne threats.Also, some 12 UAVs operated by Kiev forces were shot down by Russian air defense units in Russia's Lugansk People's Republic, Donetsk People's Republic and Zaporozhye region.The United States and its allies have supplied billions of dollars worth of weapons and military hardware - including small arms, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and air defense systems - to Ukraine, fanning the flames of the ongoing conflict in the country and effectively helping prolong the fighting and the suffering of the Ukrainian civilians.

