Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Prevent Ukrainian Attack in South Donetsk Direction
"An attempt by the enemy to attack the advanced positions of the ‘Vostok’ group of forces was thwarted in the south Donetsk direction. Motorized rifle units, with the support of artillery, destroyed two mortar crews, an anti-tank grenade launcher crew and manpower," the spokesperson said. Crews of high-power self-propelled mortars 2S4 ‘Tyulpan’ have eliminated a temporary deployment point of Ukrainian troops, while Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launchers inflicted manpower damage in the Novomikhaylovka area. In addition, a Russian Lancet kamikaze drone has destroyed a Krab self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer in the southern Donetsk direction, the Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
Russian Forces Prevent Ukrainian Attack in South Donetsk Direction

03:16 GMT 28.05.2023
A D-20 howitzer operated by Donetsk People's Republic troops fires at Ukrainian forces in the Yasinovatsky District. August 17, 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian troops to attack in the south Donetsk direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"An attempt by the enemy to attack the advanced positions of the ‘Vostok’ group of forces was thwarted in the south Donetsk direction. Motorized rifle units, with the support of artillery, destroyed two mortar crews, an anti-tank grenade launcher crew and manpower," the spokesperson said.
Crews of high-power self-propelled mortars 2S4 ‘Tyulpan’ have eliminated a temporary deployment point of Ukrainian troops, while Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launchers inflicted manpower damage in the Novomikhaylovka area.
In addition, a Russian Lancet kamikaze drone has destroyed a Krab self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer in the southern Donetsk direction, the Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
