MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian troops to attack in the south Donetsk direction, a Russian Defense Ministry...
"An attempt by the enemy to attack the advanced positions of the ‘Vostok’ group of forces was thwarted in the south Donetsk direction. Motorized rifle units, with the support of artillery, destroyed two mortar crews, an anti-tank grenade launcher crew and manpower," the spokesperson said. Crews of high-power self-propelled mortars 2S4 ‘Tyulpan’ have eliminated a temporary deployment point of Ukrainian troops, while Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launchers inflicted manpower damage in the Novomikhaylovka area. In addition, a Russian Lancet kamikaze drone has destroyed a Krab self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer in the southern Donetsk direction, the Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
