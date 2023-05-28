https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/texas-ag-ken-paxton-impeached-by-states-house-of-reps-1110644762.html

Texas AG Ken Paxton Impeached by State's House of Reps.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been impeached by the Texas House of Representatives in a 121-23 vote. Now Paxton will be temporarily suspended from his duties.

During the House proceedings, Republican Representative David Spiller, a member of the House General Investigating Committee, expressed his belief that Paxton had violated the law, stating that he prioritized his own interests over the laws of Texas and disregarded advice from his staff warning him of potential legal violations.Paxton, however, has denied all allegations and referred to the impeachment as a politically motivated sham. He claimed that the impeachment would hinder his ability to protect Texans from the federal government, particularly in critical litigation against the Biden administration.The impeachment resolution will now move to the Texas Senate, where a trial will be held to determine whether Paxton will be convicted. It remains uncertain when the trial will take place. Paxton's wife, Texas state Senator Angela Paxton, may be involved in the vote unless she recuses herself.Notably, the impeachment vote was not strictly along party lines, with both Republicans and Democrats expressing their support or opposition to Paxton's impeachment. Some Republicans who voted for impeachment stated that they received personal threats from Paxton regarding potential political consequences in future elections, according to US media.Former President Donald Trump, took to social media to criticize the impeachment and urged Republicans to fight against it.Despite the impeachment, Paxton still has allies in the Texas House, and some lawmakers raised concerns about the evidence used to move forward with the impeachment. Republican Representative John Smithee, who voted against impeachment, questioned the legitimacy of the process rather than defending Paxton himself.The Texas Senate, led by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, will serve as jurors in the upcoming trial. The outcome of the trial will determine whether Paxton will be removed from office.

