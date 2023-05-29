https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/caesar-self-propelled-howitzers-not-suitable-for-military-action-in-ukraine---reports-1110760097.html

West-Supplied CAESAR Self-Propelled Howitzers Not Suitable For Military Action in Ukraine - Reports

The CAESAR self-propelled artillery units delivered to Kiev are not suitable for the Ukrainian conflict, they break down quickly and cannot be repaired, French activist Xavier Moreau said.

The CAESAR self-propelled artillery units delivered to Kiev are not suitable for the Ukrainian conflict, they break down quickly and cannot be repaired, French activist Xavier Moreau said.According to Moreau, a military academy graduate who served in a French airborne regiment, the self-propelled vehicles supplied to Ukraine are unarmored, and they were mainly used in Africa, where the threat of counter-battery fire is very low.The CAESAR can shoot up to 40 kilometers, "if it has normal ammunition," Moreau explained. At the same time, he noted that "normal ammunition" was not sent to Ukraine because "it is very expensive," and France does not produce it itself but buys it from Germany.CAESAR is a French self-propelled artillery system that has been in service since the early 2000s. The system is mounted on a 6x6 military truck chassis and is capable of firing a variety of ammunition types, including high explosive, smoke, and illumination rounds.

