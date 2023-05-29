West-Supplied CAESAR Self-Propelled Howitzers Not Suitable For Military Action in Ukraine - Reports

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/caesar-self-propelled-howitzers-not-suitable-for-military-action-in-ukraine---reports-1110760097.html
The CAESAR self-propelled artillery units delivered to Kiev are not suitable for the Ukrainian conflict, they break down quickly and cannot be repaired, French activist Xavier Moreau said.
The CAESAR self-propelled artillery units delivered to Kiev are not suitable for the Ukrainian conflict, they break down quickly and cannot be repaired, French activist Xavier Moreau said.According to Moreau, a military academy graduate who served in a French airborne regiment, the self-propelled vehicles supplied to Ukraine are unarmored, and they were mainly used in Africa, where the threat of counter-battery fire is very low.The CAESAR can shoot up to 40 kilometers, "if it has normal ammunition," Moreau explained. At the same time, he noted that "normal ammunition" was not sent to Ukraine because "it is very expensive," and France does not produce it itself but buys it from Germany.CAESAR is a French self-propelled artillery system that has been in service since the early 2000s. The system is mounted on a 6x6 military truck chassis and is capable of firing a variety of ammunition types, including high explosive, smoke, and illumination rounds.
Earlier, Ukrainian defense chief, Oleksii Reznikov, said that thanks to deliveries from France and Denmark, Kiev now has the second-largest fleet of CAESARs. But is this artillery system sufficiently effective on the battlefield in Ukraine?
According to Moreau, a military academy graduate who served in a French airborne regiment, the self-propelled vehicles supplied to Ukraine are unarmored, and they were mainly used in Africa, where the threat of counter-battery fire is very low.
The CAESAR can shoot up to 40 kilometers, "if it has normal ammunition," Moreau explained. At the same time, he noted that "normal ammunition" was not sent to Ukraine because "it is very expensive," and France does not produce it itself but buys it from Germany.
Moreau noted that the CAESAR should not be used in conditions such as those in the Donbass, otherwise it would fail quickly and would have to be "repaired". However, according to him, these howitzers "cannot be repaired," "the secret of CAESARs" is that they have to be rebuilt.
CAESAR is a French self-propelled artillery system that has been in service since the early 2000s. The system is mounted on a 6x6 military truck chassis and is capable of firing a variety of ammunition types, including high explosive, smoke, and illumination rounds.