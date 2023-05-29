International
Iran to Present New Hypersonic Missile Soon - IRGC
"The tests of this [hypersonic] missile have been conducted and it will be demonstrated soon," a Iranian news agency quoted him as saying. In November 2022, Tehran said it had developed the first national hypersonic ballistic missile. The United States said at the time that it was "skeptical" of Iran's reports.
iran
amir ali hajizadeh, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), iran, hypersonic missiles
29.05.2023
Screenshot captures image of Iran's new cruise missile capable of reaching a controlled distance of 1,650 kilometers.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran will soon demonstrate a new hypersonic missile after conducting all the necessary tests, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, said on Monday.
"The tests of this [hypersonic] missile have been conducted and it will be demonstrated soon," a Iranian news agency quoted him as saying.

The commander added that the new missile can fly at a speed of 12-15 Mach (8,893-11,116 miles per hour), is maneuverable both inside and outside the atmosphere and is capable of targeting enemy missile defense systems.

Next-generation Iranian corvette patrol vessel. Screengrab of Iranian media report. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2023
Military
IRGC Navy Gets Ultra-Long-Range Cruise Missile Superior to Tomahawk
13 May, 17:18 GMT
In November 2022, Tehran said it had developed the first national hypersonic ballistic missile. The United States said at the time that it was "skeptical" of Iran's reports.
