Iran to Present New Hypersonic Missile Soon - IRGC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran will soon demonstrate a new hypersonic missile after conducting all the necessary tests, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the... 29.05.2023, Sputnik International

"The tests of this [hypersonic] missile have been conducted and it will be demonstrated soon," a Iranian news agency quoted him as saying. In November 2022, Tehran said it had developed the first national hypersonic ballistic missile. The United States said at the time that it was "skeptical" of Iran's reports.

