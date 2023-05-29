https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/iran-to-present-new-hypersonic-missile-soon-irgc-1110777930.html
Iran to Present New Hypersonic Missile Soon - IRGC
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran will soon demonstrate a new hypersonic missile after conducting all the necessary tests, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the... 29.05.2023, Sputnik International
"The tests of this [hypersonic] missile have been conducted and it will be demonstrated soon," a Iranian news agency quoted him as saying. In November 2022, Tehran said it had developed the first national hypersonic ballistic missile. The United States said at the time that it was "skeptical" of Iran's reports.
Iran to Present New Hypersonic Missile Soon - IRGC
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran will soon demonstrate a new hypersonic missile after conducting all the necessary tests, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, said on Monday.
The commander added that the new missile can fly at a speed of 12-15 Mach (8,893-11,116 miles per hour), is maneuverable both inside and outside the atmosphere and is capable of targeting enemy missile defense systems.
In November 2022, Tehran said it had developed the first national hypersonic ballistic missile. The United States said at the time that it was "skeptical" of Iran's reports.