International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/italy-germany-condemn-violent-clashes-in-kosovo-call-for-deescalation-1110783258.html
Italy, Germany Condemn Violent Clashes in Kosovo, Call for Deescalation
Italy, Germany Condemn Violent Clashes in Kosovo, Call for Deescalation
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her support on Monday for the Italian soldiers of NATO KFOR contingent who had been injured... 29.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-29T22:11+0000
2023-05-29T22:11+0000
world
antonio tajani
giorgia meloni
nato
kfor
kosovo
balkans
italy
aleksandar vucic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108748154_0:0:2889:1626_1920x0_80_0_0_84e695c53e126d1565655fb37b98143e.jpg
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said earlier in the day that 11 Italian soldiers had been injured in clashes in Kosovo, with three being in serious condition. Meloni added that the Italian government remains committed to the peace and stability in the Western Balkans and that it will continue to work to that end with its allies. She confirmed her solidarity with the Italian military and expressed her deepest gratitude to the Italian government for its "extraordinary professionalism." The German Foreign Ministry also condemned "the unacceptable violent attacks" in northern Kosovo, during which "dozens of NATO KFOR soldiers as well as civilians" had been injured, and called for deescalation of the conflict. On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs came to local administration buildings demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and officials. The KFOR mission's troops, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were deployed in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok. At least 52 Serbs have been injured during the clashes in Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. Media reported that some 41 soldiers of the KFOR contingent also received injuries in Monday clashes, with the mission itself confirming 25 injuries. The tensions escalated after Kosovo authorities attempted to appoint Albanians as mayors in the north of the province following the April 23 elections for local self-government bodies. On Friday, Kosovar police used tear gas to break up peaceful demonstrations by ethnic Serbs protesting the outcome of the elections and stormed several municipal buildings. The elections were boycotted by ethnic Serbs and declared valid despite a 3.5% voter turnout.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/serbian-president-vucic-goal-of-aggravation-of-situation-in-kosovo-is-to-clash-serbia-nato--1110780965.html
kosovo
balkans
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108748154_86:0:2815:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5ef853af17f0ed3d7ebe46c364425426.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
antonio tajani, giorgia meloni, nato, kfor, kosovo, balkans, italy, aleksandar vucic
antonio tajani, giorgia meloni, nato, kfor, kosovo, balkans, italy, aleksandar vucic

Italy, Germany Condemn Violent Clashes in Kosovo, Call for Deescalation

22:11 GMT 29.05.2023
© AP Photo / VISAR KRYEZIUU.S Army helicopters take off after deploying U.S soldiers serving in the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo to guard a Serb Orthodox Church during a rapid deployment exercise in the eastern Kosovo village of Ropotovo on Thursday, March 15. 2007.
U.S Army helicopters take off after deploying U.S soldiers serving in the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo to guard a Serb Orthodox Church during a rapid deployment exercise in the eastern Kosovo village of Ropotovo on Thursday, March 15. 2007. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2023
© AP Photo / VISAR KRYEZIU
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her support on Monday for the Italian soldiers of NATO KFOR contingent who had been injured during the recent clashes in Kosovo, adding that the local authorities need to avoid unilateral moves.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said earlier in the day that 11 Italian soldiers had been injured in clashes in Kosovo, with three being in serious condition.
"What is happening is absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible. We will not tolerate any more attacks against KFOR. It is crucial to avoid further unilateral moves by the Kosovo authorities, and [it is crucial] for all parties involved to immediately step back to deescalate the tensions," she tweeted.
Meloni added that the Italian government remains committed to the peace and stability in the Western Balkans and that it will continue to work to that end with its allies. She confirmed her solidarity with the Italian military and expressed her deepest gratitude to the Italian government for its "extraordinary professionalism."
Serbian President Alexandar Vucic - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2023
World
President Vucic: Goal of Aggravation in Kosovo is to Cause Clash Between Serbia and NATO
18:27 GMT
The German Foreign Ministry also condemned "the unacceptable violent attacks" in northern Kosovo, during which "dozens of NATO KFOR soldiers as well as civilians" had been injured, and called for deescalation of the conflict.
"We call for the immediate secession of any forms of violence and of all actions that create further tensions. A deescalation of the situation is urgently needed. We call on Kosovo and Serbia to start talks to this end without further delay," the ministry said in a statement.
On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs came to local administration buildings demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and officials. The KFOR mission's troops, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were deployed in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok.
At least 52 Serbs have been injured during the clashes in Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. Media reported that some 41 soldiers of the KFOR contingent also received injuries in Monday clashes, with the mission itself confirming 25 injuries.
The tensions escalated after Kosovo authorities attempted to appoint Albanians as mayors in the north of the province following the April 23 elections for local self-government bodies. On Friday, Kosovar police used tear gas to break up peaceful demonstrations by ethnic Serbs protesting the outcome of the elections and stormed several municipal buildings. The elections were boycotted by ethnic Serbs and declared valid despite a 3.5% voter turnout.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала