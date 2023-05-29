https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/italy-germany-condemn-violent-clashes-in-kosovo-call-for-deescalation-1110783258.html

Italy, Germany Condemn Violent Clashes in Kosovo, Call for Deescalation

Italy, Germany Condemn Violent Clashes in Kosovo, Call for Deescalation

ROME (Sputnik) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her support on Monday for the Italian soldiers of NATO KFOR contingent who had been injured... 29.05.2023, Sputnik International

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said earlier in the day that 11 Italian soldiers had been injured in clashes in Kosovo, with three being in serious condition. Meloni added that the Italian government remains committed to the peace and stability in the Western Balkans and that it will continue to work to that end with its allies. She confirmed her solidarity with the Italian military and expressed her deepest gratitude to the Italian government for its "extraordinary professionalism." The German Foreign Ministry also condemned "the unacceptable violent attacks" in northern Kosovo, during which "dozens of NATO KFOR soldiers as well as civilians" had been injured, and called for deescalation of the conflict. On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs came to local administration buildings demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and officials. The KFOR mission's troops, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were deployed in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok. At least 52 Serbs have been injured during the clashes in Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. Media reported that some 41 soldiers of the KFOR contingent also received injuries in Monday clashes, with the mission itself confirming 25 injuries. The tensions escalated after Kosovo authorities attempted to appoint Albanians as mayors in the north of the province following the April 23 elections for local self-government bodies. On Friday, Kosovar police used tear gas to break up peaceful demonstrations by ethnic Serbs protesting the outcome of the elections and stormed several municipal buildings. The elections were boycotted by ethnic Serbs and declared valid despite a 3.5% voter turnout.

