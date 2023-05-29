https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/serbian-president-vucic-goal-of-aggravation-of-situation-in-kosovo-is-to-clash-serbia-nato--1110780965.html
Serbian President Vucic: Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kosovo is to Make Serbia, NATO Clash
Serbian President Vucic: Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kosovo is to Make Serbia, NATO Clash
The security situation in the breakaway Serbian province of Kosovo took a turn for the worse last week after Kosovar police used force to install ethnic... 29.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-29T18:27+0000
2023-05-29T18:27+0000
2023-05-29T18:38+0000
world
serbia
kosovo
nato
aleksandar vucic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1d/1110780792_0:59:1128:694_1920x0_80_0_0_96610d8003c899a52c027559cd9fde2c.jpg
Self-proclaimed Kosovo prime minister Albin Kurti has deliberately organized clashes in the province's north to create a conflict between Serbia and NATO, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said."All of this was organized by Albin Kurti out of his big desire for a conflict between the Serbs and NATO. He is the solely responsible for what is happening, but washes his hands like Pontius Pilate and says this has nothing to do with him," Vucic said in an address to the nation on Monday.Belgrade is doing everything possible to preserve the peace in Kosovo, but won't allow for Serbs to be killed, the president emphasized.
serbia
kosovo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1d/1110780792_63:0:1066:752_1920x0_80_0_0_a4742e9e96f49b8027ac8d77fd46c816.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
serbia, kosovo, nato, aleksandar vucic
serbia, kosovo, nato, aleksandar vucic
Serbian President Vucic: Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kosovo is to Make Serbia, NATO Clash
18:27 GMT 29.05.2023 (Updated: 18:38 GMT 29.05.2023)
Being updated
The security situation in the breakaway Serbian province of Kosovo took a turn for the worse last week after Kosovar police used force to install ethnic Albanian mayors in the province's north following an election boycott by its majority Serbian residents.
Self-proclaimed Kosovo prime minister Albin Kurti has deliberately organized clashes in the province's north to create a conflict between Serbia and NATO, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said.
"All of this was organized by Albin Kurti out of his big desire for a conflict between the Serbs and NATO. He is the solely responsible for what is happening, but washes his hands like Pontius Pilate and says this has nothing to do with him," Vucic said in an address to the nation on Monday.
Belgrade is doing everything possible to preserve the peace in Kosovo, but won't allow for Serbs to be killed, the president emphasized.