https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/serbian-president-vucic-goal-of-aggravation-of-situation-in-kosovo-is-to-clash-serbia-nato--1110780965.html

Serbian President Vucic: Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kosovo is to Make Serbia, NATO Clash

Serbian President Vucic: Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kosovo is to Make Serbia, NATO Clash

The security situation in the breakaway Serbian province of Kosovo took a turn for the worse last week after Kosovar police used force to install ethnic... 29.05.2023, Sputnik International

2023-05-29T18:27+0000

2023-05-29T18:27+0000

2023-05-29T18:38+0000

world

serbia

kosovo

nato

aleksandar vucic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1d/1110780792_0:59:1128:694_1920x0_80_0_0_96610d8003c899a52c027559cd9fde2c.jpg

Self-proclaimed Kosovo prime minister Albin Kurti has deliberately organized clashes in the province's north to create a conflict between Serbia and NATO, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said."All of this was organized by Albin Kurti out of his big desire for a conflict between the Serbs and NATO. He is the solely responsible for what is happening, but washes his hands like Pontius Pilate and says this has nothing to do with him," Vucic said in an address to the nation on Monday.Belgrade is doing everything possible to preserve the peace in Kosovo, but won't allow for Serbs to be killed, the president emphasized.

serbia

kosovo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

serbia, kosovo, nato, aleksandar vucic