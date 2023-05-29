https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/osce-observers-believe-turkish-voters-had-opportunity-to-choose-between-real-alternatives-1110774402.html

OSCE Observers Believe Turkish Voters Had Opportunity to Choose Between Real Alternatives

OSCE Observers Believe Turkish Voters Had Opportunity to Choose Between Real Alternatives

The observers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) believe Turkiye's presidential election gave citizens a choice between real alternatives, the OSCE said on Monday.

2023-05-29T12:58+0000

2023-05-29T12:58+0000

2023-05-29T12:58+0000

world

recep tayyip erdogan

osce

organization for security and cooperation in europe

turkiye

2023 turkish presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1c/1110647958_0:156:3089:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_22b3f5ef394d887863bbfac968300acd.jpg

"The second round of Turkiye’s presidential election was well run and gave voters the opportunity to choose between real political alternatives, but was characterized by increasingly inflammatory and discriminatory language during the campaign period. Media bias and ongoing restrictions to freedom of expression created an unlevel playing field, and contributed to an unjustified advantage of the incumbent, international observers said in a statement today," the OSCE's statement said. Turkey's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. Final results will be announced on June 1 at the earliest.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/turkiye-presidential-election-runoff-who-when-where-what-to-expect-1110637609.html

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

osce observers, turkiye's presidential election