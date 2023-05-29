International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/putin-congratulates-erdogan-by-phone-on-election-victory-1110779984.html
Putin Congratulates Erdogan by Phone on Election Victory
Putin Congratulates Erdogan by Phone on Election Victory
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his election victory in a telephone conversation, the office of the Turkish leader said on Monday.
2023-05-29T18:10+0000
2023-05-29T18:12+0000
world
recep tayyip erdogan
vladimir putin
russia
turkiye
2023 turkish presidential election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1d/1110779823_0:21:3072:1749_1920x0_80_0_0_ec647057065881532adf4173c449f483.jpg
Turkey's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that incumbent President Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. Final results will be announced on June 1 at the earliest. "President Vladimir Putin of Russia called President Erdogan to congratulate him on his election success. Congratulating President Erdogan on his reelection, President Putin expressed his wish for the election results to be auspicious for the Turkish people," the statement said. The two presidents agreed to further develop the bilateral relations, the presidency said. "The two leaders agreed on further enhancing the cooperation in the Turkiye-Russia relations and regional issues in the new period as well," the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/turkiyes-erdogan-wins-re-election-1110768565.html
russia
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1d/1110779823_281:0:3012:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_614840836079fc62181d2acf6aa9e375.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, turkiey, turkey, erdogan, putin, turkish presidential election
russia, turkiey, turkey, erdogan, putin, turkish presidential election

Putin Congratulates Erdogan by Phone on Election Victory

18:10 GMT 29.05.2023 (Updated: 18:12 GMT 29.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his election victory in a telephone conversation, the office of the Turkish leader said on Monday.
Turkey's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that incumbent President Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. Final results will be announced on June 1 at the earliest.
"President Vladimir Putin of Russia called President Erdogan to congratulate him on his election success. Congratulating President Erdogan on his reelection, President Putin expressed his wish for the election results to be auspicious for the Turkish people," the statement said.
Erdogan wins cover - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2023
Multimedia
Turkiye's Erdogan Wins Re-Election
10:47 GMT
The two presidents agreed to further develop the bilateral relations, the presidency said.
"The two leaders agreed on further enhancing the cooperation in the Turkiye-Russia relations and regional issues in the new period as well," the statement read.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала