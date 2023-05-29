International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/russia-to-sign-agreement-with-iraq-on-maritime-transport-cooperation-1110783154.html
Russia to Sign Agreement With Iraq on Maritime Transport Cooperation
Russia to Sign Agreement With Iraq on Maritime Transport Cooperation
The Russian Transport Ministry will sign an agreement on maritime transport.
2023-05-29T22:08+0000
2023-05-29T22:08+0000
russia
iraq
russia
russian transport ministry
russian federation
transport ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102249/20/1022492096_0:0:3135:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_146224853e00ebb386f5614354f5844f.jpg
"To approve the draft agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of Iraq on cooperation in the field of maritime transport submitted by the Russian Transport Ministry and agreed with the Russian Foreign Ministry and other interested federal executive authorities and previously worked out with the Iraqi side... Instruct the Russian Transport Ministry to hold talks with the Iraqi side and after reaching an agreement to sign the said agreement on behalf of the government of the Russian Federation," the document says. The agreement envisions assistance in facilitating maritime transport, including streamlining customs and border formalities in ports, and does not apply to warships, as well as a number of non-commercial, research, fishing and pleasure vessels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/iraq-presents-project-of-transport-network-linking-countrys-south-to-turkiye-1110643133.html
iraq
russia
russian federation
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102249/20/1022492096_404:0:3135:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb3fb404fc5f3d334481a4603db212d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iraq russia relations, iraq trade, russian trade, maritime transport, shipping
iraq russia relations, iraq trade, russian trade, maritime transport, shipping

Russia to Sign Agreement With Iraq on Maritime Transport Cooperation

22:08 GMT 29.05.2023
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo / Go to the mediabankLaunching oceanographic ship "Yantar"
Launching oceanographic ship Yantar - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2023
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government instructed the Transport Ministry to sign an agreement with Iraq on cooperation in maritime transport, in line with a document published on the official Internet portal of legal information.
"To approve the draft agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of Iraq on cooperation in the field of maritime transport submitted by the Russian Transport Ministry and agreed with the Russian Foreign Ministry and other interested federal executive authorities and previously worked out with the Iraqi side... Instruct the Russian Transport Ministry to hold talks with the Iraqi side and after reaching an agreement to sign the said agreement on behalf of the government of the Russian Federation," the document says.
Iraqi_PM_Visits_Shrine_of_Imam_Reza_(AS)_in_Mashhad.jpg - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2023
World
Iraq Presents Project of Transport Network Linking Country's South to Turkiye
27 May, 19:39 GMT
The agreement envisions assistance in facilitating maritime transport, including streamlining customs and border formalities in ports, and does not apply to warships, as well as a number of non-commercial, research, fishing and pleasure vessels.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала