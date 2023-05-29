https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/russia-to-sign-agreement-with-iraq-on-maritime-transport-cooperation-1110783154.html

Russia to Sign Agreement With Iraq on Maritime Transport Cooperation

The Russian Transport Ministry will sign an agreement on maritime transport.

"To approve the draft agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of Iraq on cooperation in the field of maritime transport submitted by the Russian Transport Ministry and agreed with the Russian Foreign Ministry and other interested federal executive authorities and previously worked out with the Iraqi side... Instruct the Russian Transport Ministry to hold talks with the Iraqi side and after reaching an agreement to sign the said agreement on behalf of the government of the Russian Federation," the document says. The agreement envisions assistance in facilitating maritime transport, including streamlining customs and border formalities in ports, and does not apply to warships, as well as a number of non-commercial, research, fishing and pleasure vessels.

