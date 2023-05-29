https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/russian-interior-ministry-puts-us-senator-graham-on-wanted-list-over-russophobic-remarks-1110765904.html

Russian Interior Ministry Puts US Senator Graham on Wanted List Over Russophobic Remarks

The Russian Interior Ministry has put US Senator Lindsey Graham on the wanted list on criminal charges in connection with his Russophobic remarks made during a meeting With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Grounds for search: [Graham is] wanted on criminal charges," the ministry's database said.Graham, who represents South Carolina in Congress, was filmed meeting with Zelensky in Kiev on May 26, when he said that getting Russians killed in the conflict with Ukraine was the best money the United States has ever spent.Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin has instructed the relevant authorities to initiate a criminal investigation into the remarks.

