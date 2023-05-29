International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
"We have seriously analyzed the events that took place in the Bryansk and Belgorod regions, the incursion of sabotage groups from Ukraine into Russian territory. We have drawn all the conclusions ... Therefore, we will continue to strengthen the state borders, we will continue to strengthen the fortifications that are being built in the region today," Starovoyt said at an operational meeting. He added that after Russia's May holidays, the voluntary people's guard began round-the-clock patrols of critical infrastructure in the six border regions. After Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Ukrainian troops began carrying out attacks on Russia's border regions, including the Kursk Region. In December, a voluntary people's patrol group was created in the region to protect critical infrastructure and ensure fire safety. In February, Starovoyt said he would lead the group. On May 22, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky District of the Belgorod Region, prompting a counter-terrorist operation. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, over 70 Kiev militants were eliminated during the operation. In early March, Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had infiltrated from Ukraine into the territory of the village of Lubechane in the Klimovskyi District. The saboteurs fired at a moving car, killing two people and injuring a child.
Russia's Kursk to Reinforce Borders After Kiev's Attacks on Neighboring Regions - Governor

VORONEZH, Russia (Sputnik) - Local authorities will continue to strengthen the borders in Russia's Kursk Region following recent breakthroughs by Ukrainian saboteurs in the neighboring Bryansk and Belgorod regions, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoyt, said on Monday.
"We have seriously analyzed the events that took place in the Bryansk and Belgorod regions, the incursion of sabotage groups from Ukraine into Russian territory. We have drawn all the conclusions ... Therefore, we will continue to strengthen the state borders, we will continue to strengthen the fortifications that are being built in the region today," Starovoyt said at an operational meeting.
He added that after Russia's May holidays, the voluntary people's guard began round-the-clock patrols of critical infrastructure in the six border regions.
"We also have a control group of the voluntary people's guard. We worked without warning during the night from Saturday to Sunday. The control group went out and drove through all six border regions ... We found the vigilantes everywhere, we talked to all of them. We will continue this work," Starovoyt said.
After Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Ukrainian troops began carrying out attacks on Russia's border regions, including the Kursk Region. In December, a voluntary people's patrol group was created in the region to protect critical infrastructure and ensure fire safety. In February, Starovoyt said he would lead the group.
On May 22, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky District of the Belgorod Region, prompting a counter-terrorist operation. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, over 70 Kiev militants were eliminated during the operation.
In early March, Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had infiltrated from Ukraine into the territory of the village of Lubechane in the Klimovskyi District. The saboteurs fired at a moving car, killing two people and injuring a child.
