https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/the-only-thing-they-could-do-why-ukraine-raided-russias-belgorod-region-1110559580.html

'The Only Thing They Could Do': Why Ukraine Raided Russia's Belgorod Region

'The Only Thing They Could Do': Why Ukraine Raided Russia's Belgorod Region

After losing thousands of soldiers in the Artemovsk meatgrinder and still failing to hold the city, Ukrainian forces apparently attempted to even the score by launching a sortie against the civilian population of the Belgorod Region.

2023-05-24T14:03+0000

2023-05-24T14:03+0000

2023-05-24T14:03+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

belgorod region

attack

goal

ukrainian attack on belgorod

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110561315_0:80:2157:1293_1920x0_80_0_0_f75696471ea7fa8c8cfb5d9f16365836.jpg

Ukrainian forces' doomed foray into Russia's Belgorod Region was directly related to the military catastrophe that Kiev suffered in Artemovsk (Bakhmut), said military analyst Vasily Dandykin, Ret. Captain 1st Rank of the Russian Navy.The city of Artemovsk was liberated by Russian forces by May 21 after months of intense fighting, despite Ukrainian forces' attempts to follow President Volodymyr Zelensky's demands to hold the city at any cost.During an interview with Sputnik, Dandykin pointed out that Kiev lost about 50,000 soldiers, with many more wounded, adding that Ukrainian forces were evicted from Artemovsk, an important strongpoint, and suffered a "moral defeat" as a result.Dandykin suggested that Kiev sought to force Moscow to redeploy some of its troops from the frontlines in order to protect the Russian territory threatened by the actions of Ukrainian gunmen, and that Russia will come up with effective countermeasures to deal with this kind of threat..He also dismissed claims made by the Ukrainian side about the attack on the Belgorod Region being perpetrated not by Ukrainian forces but by some "self-organized volunteers" from Russia who had defected to Ukraine.He did note, however, that the perpetrators of the Ukrainian raid into the Belgorod region had among their ranks Russian nationals who previously participated in a Ukrainian attack against two villages in Russia's Bryansk Region back in March.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/watch-decimated-remains-of-ukrainian-terror-group-that-attempted-assault-on-belgorod-region-1110545435.html

russia

ukraine

belgorod region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

attack on belgorod region, russian military operation in ukraine, belgorod