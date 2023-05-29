https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/taiwans-navy-to-receive-4th-tuo-chiang-corvette-in-june-1110778142.html

Taiwan's Navy to Receive 4th Tuo Chiang Corvette in June

Taiwan's Navy to Receive 4th Tuo Chiang Corvette in June

The Taiwanese navy will receive its fourth Tuo Chiang multipurpose stealth corvette in June amid tensions in the Taiwan Strait with China, a Taiwanese state news agency reported on Monday, citing a source.

2023-05-29T16:19+0000

2023-05-29T16:19+0000

2023-05-29T16:19+0000

military

taiwan

taiwan strait

china

corvette

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105400661_0:0:1779:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_32cd7831d9b4e9745fada1ffc09c5246.png

A total of 11 such ships are to be built for the Taiwanese navy by the end of 2026, the report said. The corvette is 60.4 meters (198 feet) long and 14 meters wide, with a maximum speed of 30 knots and a displacement of 685 tonnes. The ship is armed with eight Hsiung Feng-III supersonic anti-ship missiles, eight Hsiung Feng-II subsonic anti-ship missiles, a 76 mm cannon and Tien-Chien II air defense missiles. Taiwan's Lungteh Shipbuilding is involved in the production of the Tuo Chiang corvettes.

taiwan strait

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

taiwan, taiwanese navy, tawiwan straitm china, tuo chiang corvetter