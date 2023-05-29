International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/trade-in-national-currencies-to-have-healing-effect-on-global-economy--lavrov-1110773930.html
Trade in National Currencies to Have 'Healing Effect' on Global Economy – Lavrov
Trade in National Currencies to Have 'Healing Effect' on Global Economy – Lavrov
A transition to transactions between countries in national currencies will have a "healing effect" on global economy and international trade, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
2023-05-29T12:46+0000
2023-05-29T12:46+0000
economy
kenya
russia
sergey lavrov
national currencies
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107460512_0:0:3128:1761_1920x0_80_0_0_f1d2255ff4b87d1e85102f1ee8fdda86.jpg
"This is an objective process, it will gain momentum, and we believe that it will have a healing effect on the world economy, on international trade and economic and investment ties," Lavrov told reporters during his visit to Kenya. The minister also noted that settlements between Russia and Kenya is still in dollars, as bilateral trade is not that big yet and amounts to less than $400 million as of yet, adding that countries will certainly switch to national currencies in the future. Earlier in the day, Lavrov arrived on a working visit to Kenya’s capital of Nairobi. The previous visit of the Russian foreign minister to Kenya took place in 2010. Lavrov’s current visit is his fourth trip to Africa in the past 12 months.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/lavrov-arrives-in-nairobi-to-discuss-kenya-ties-with-nations-president--fm-1110766713.html
kenya
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107460512_203:0:2934:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd81c75c4c3e12c139f61444aab40565.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
national currencies, global economy, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov
national currencies, global economy, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov

Trade in National Currencies to Have 'Healing Effect' on Global Economy – Lavrov

12:46 GMT 29.05.2023
© Russian Foreign Ministry's press-service / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, February 10, 2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, February 10, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2023
© Russian Foreign Ministry's press-service
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
NAIROBI (Sputnik) - A transition to transactions between countries in national currencies will have a "healing effect" on global economy and international trade, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"This is an objective process, it will gain momentum, and we believe that it will have a healing effect on the world economy, on international trade and economic and investment ties," Lavrov told reporters during his visit to Kenya.
The minister also noted that settlements between Russia and Kenya is still in dollars, as bilateral trade is not that big yet and amounts to less than $400 million as of yet, adding that countries will certainly switch to national currencies in the future.
"This applies not only to Africa, but also to Latin America and our partners in Asia, with Iran, with India, and with China. We are already actively shifting to settlements in national currencies. The share of the dollar [in Russia’s trade] is gradually declining," he said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2023
Africa
Lavrov Arrives in Nairobi to Discuss Kenya Ties With Nation's President & FM
10:01 GMT
Earlier in the day, Lavrov arrived on a working visit to Kenya’s capital of Nairobi. The previous visit of the Russian foreign minister to Kenya took place in 2010. Lavrov’s current visit is his fourth trip to Africa in the past 12 months.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала