Turkiye May Intensify Talks With Russia on Gas Hub Project in Near Future - Source

Turkey may intensify the negotiation process on the gas hub project proposed by Russia in the near future, a source in the Turkish leader's administration told Sputnik on Monday.

"I think that negotiations on this topic will intensify in the near future. President [Erdogan] himself yesterday, in fact, made public his program, named this project among the priorities," the source said.Turkiye's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. During his address to supporters after winning the runoff, Erdogan promised to implement the gas hub project.

