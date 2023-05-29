https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/turkiye-may-intensify-talks-with-russia-on-gas-hub-project-in-near-future---source-1110765780.html
Turkiye May Intensify Talks With Russia on Gas Hub Project in Near Future - Source
Turkiye May Intensify Talks With Russia on Gas Hub Project in Near Future - Source
Turkey may intensify the negotiation process on the gas hub project proposed by Russia in the near future, a source in the Turkish leader's administration told Sputnik on Monday.
2023-05-29T09:14+0000
2023-05-29T09:14+0000
2023-05-29T09:14+0000
turkiye
russia
recep tayyip erdogan
gas
economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102573/76/1025737685_0:131:2499:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_bece27bbca19932e794a95db26b00655.jpg
"I think that negotiations on this topic will intensify in the near future. President [Erdogan] himself yesterday, in fact, made public his program, named this project among the priorities," the source said.Turkiye's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. During his address to supporters after winning the runoff, Erdogan promised to implement the gas hub project.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/russia-repels-ukraines-drone-attacks-on-ships-protecting-gas-pipelines-in-turkiye-1110562484.html
turkiye
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102573/76/1025737685_139:0:2360:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_b118ffb826a5129f24e6c331185cc388.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gas hub project, negotiation process, turkey, russia
gas hub project, negotiation process, turkey, russia
Turkiye May Intensify Talks With Russia on Gas Hub Project in Near Future - Source
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkiye may intensify the negotiation process on the gas hub project proposed by Russia in the near future, a source in the Turkish leader's administration told Sputnik on Monday.
"I think that negotiations on this topic will intensify in the near future. President [Erdogan] himself yesterday, in fact, made public his program, named this project among the priorities," the source said.
Turkiye's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
had won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. During his address to supporters after winning the runoff, Erdogan promised to implement the gas hub project.