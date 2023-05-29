International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russia's Buk Missile System in Action During Special Op
Watch Russia's Buk Missile System in Action During Special Op
While on combat duty, a Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile system of the Central Military District detected and escorted an air target flying along a ballistic trajectory towards protected facilities.
While on combat duty, a BUK-M2 anti-aircraft missile system of the Central Military District detected and escorted an air target flying along a ballistic trajectory towards protected facilities.The crew of the combat vehicle launched two anti-aircraft guided missiles and hit the enemy air target at a considerable distance.In total, the SAM crew destroyed more than 40 aerial and aerodynamic targets, such as Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.
Watch Russia's Buk Missile System in Action During Special Op

The BUK-M2 is a modernized version of the BUK missile system, which is designed for air defense purposes. The BUK-M2 is known for its high efficiency and effectiveness against various types of targets, including aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
While on combat duty, a BUK-M2 anti-aircraft missile system of the Central Military District detected and escorted an air target flying along a ballistic trajectory towards protected facilities.
The crew of the combat vehicle launched two anti-aircraft guided missiles and hit the enemy air target at a considerable distance.
In total, the SAM crew destroyed more than 40 aerial and aerodynamic targets, such as Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.
