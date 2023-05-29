https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/watch-russias-buk-missile-system-in-action-during-special-op-1110760533.html
Watch Russia's Buk Missile System in Action During Special Op
Watch Russia's Buk Missile System in Action During Special Op
While on combat duty, a Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile system of the Central Military District detected and escorted an air target flying along a ballistic trajectory towards protected facilities.
2023-05-29T07:34+0000
2023-05-29T07:34+0000
2023-05-29T07:34+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
central military district
buk-m2
bayraktar
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1d/1110759928_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d9226f242943444861a556e795bc55d1.png
While on combat duty, a BUK-M2 anti-aircraft missile system of the Central Military District detected and escorted an air target flying along a ballistic trajectory towards protected facilities.The crew of the combat vehicle launched two anti-aircraft guided missiles and hit the enemy air target at a considerable distance.In total, the SAM crew destroyed more than 40 aerial and aerodynamic targets, such as Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1d/1110759928_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b122ef6f9f04f892a3e6dddfce15d371.png
Russian Buk-M2 air defense system crews in action
Russian Buk-M2 air defense system crews in action
2023-05-29T07:34+0000
true
PT1M05S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
buk-m2 anti-aircraft missile system, ballistic trajectory, missile system
buk-m2 anti-aircraft missile system, ballistic trajectory, missile system
Watch Russia's Buk Missile System in Action During Special Op
The BUK-M2 is a modernized version of the BUK missile system, which is designed for air defense purposes. The BUK-M2 is known for its high efficiency and effectiveness against various types of targets, including aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
While on combat duty, a BUK-M2 anti-aircraft missile system of the Central Military District detected and escorted an air target flying along a ballistic trajectory towards protected facilities.
The crew of the combat vehicle launched two anti-aircraft guided missiles and hit the enemy air target at a considerable distance.
In total, the SAM crew destroyed more than 40 aerial and aerodynamic targets, such as Bayraktar
unmanned aerial vehicles and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.