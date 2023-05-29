https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/watch-russias-buk-missile-system-in-action-during-special-op-1110760533.html

Watch Russia's Buk Missile System in Action During Special Op

Watch Russia's Buk Missile System in Action During Special Op

While on combat duty, a Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile system of the Central Military District detected and escorted an air target flying along a ballistic trajectory towards protected facilities.

2023-05-29T07:34+0000

2023-05-29T07:34+0000

2023-05-29T07:34+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

central military district

buk-m2

bayraktar

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1d/1110759928_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d9226f242943444861a556e795bc55d1.png

While on combat duty, a BUK-M2 anti-aircraft missile system of the Central Military District detected and escorted an air target flying along a ballistic trajectory towards protected facilities.The crew of the combat vehicle launched two anti-aircraft guided missiles and hit the enemy air target at a considerable distance.In total, the SAM crew destroyed more than 40 aerial and aerodynamic targets, such as Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Buk-M2 air defense system crews in action Russian Buk-M2 air defense system crews in action 2023-05-29T07:34+0000 true PT1M05S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

buk-m2 anti-aircraft missile system, ballistic trajectory, missile system