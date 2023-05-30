https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/altercation-at-hollywood-beach-broadwalk-ends-in-gunfire-9-hospitalized-1110785521.html
In a disturbing incident at Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, an altercation between two groups turned violent, resulting in gunfire and the hospitalization of at least nine individuals.
Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, transporting the injured to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Memorial Healthcare System, confirmed that up to five victims were being treated at the trauma center in Memorial Regional Hospital, including a couple of minors. However, no specific details regarding their conditions were provided.The situation is still evolving, and one person of interest has been detained by the police. Another individual involved in the incident is currently at large. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area encompassing Johnson to Garfield Streets, as well as the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.Video footage captured from the city of Hollywood's live feed of Hollywood Beach reveals the chaotic aftermath of the shooting. People can be seen running for cover as gunshots echo through the area. Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy expressed gratitude towards the swift response of good people.As the incident unfolded during the Memorial Day weekend, the beaches in South Florida, including the Broadwalk, had attracted a significant influx of visitors. The investigation into the altercation and subsequent shooting is ongoing, as law enforcement authorities work diligently to ensure the safety of the community and bring the perpetrators to justice.
Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, transporting the injured to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Memorial Healthcare System, confirmed that up to five victims were being treated at the trauma center in Memorial Regional Hospital, including a couple of minors. However, no specific details regarding their conditions were provided.
The situation is still evolving, and one person of interest has been detained by the police. Another individual involved in the incident is currently at large. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area encompassing Johnson to Garfield Streets, as well as the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.
"Please avoid the area of Johnson to Garfield Streets, as well as the Broadwalk, due to an ongoing shooting investigation. Heavy police presence in the area. If you are looking to reunite with a family member, we have set up a reunification area at Johnson St and N Ocean bus loop," stated the Hollywood Police Department on social media.
Video footage captured from the city of Hollywood's live feed of Hollywood Beach reveals the chaotic aftermath of the shooting. People can be seen running for cover as gunshots echo through the area. Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy expressed gratitude towards the swift response of good people.
"Thank you to the good samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting," Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said in a post on social media.
As the incident unfolded during the Memorial Day weekend, the beaches in South Florida, including the Broadwalk, had attracted a significant influx of visitors. The investigation into the altercation and subsequent shooting is ongoing, as law enforcement authorities work diligently to ensure the safety of the community and bring the perpetrators to justice.