Altercation at Hollywood Beach Broadwalk Ends in Gunfire, 9 Hospitalized

In a disturbing incident at Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, an altercation between two groups turned violent, resulting in gunfire and the hospitalization of at least nine individuals.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, transporting the injured to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Memorial Healthcare System, confirmed that up to five victims were being treated at the trauma center in Memorial Regional Hospital, including a couple of minors. However, no specific details regarding their conditions were provided.The situation is still evolving, and one person of interest has been detained by the police. Another individual involved in the incident is currently at large. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area encompassing Johnson to Garfield Streets, as well as the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.Video footage captured from the city of Hollywood's live feed of Hollywood Beach reveals the chaotic aftermath of the shooting. People can be seen running for cover as gunshots echo through the area. Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy expressed gratitude towards the swift response of good people.As the incident unfolded during the Memorial Day weekend, the beaches in South Florida, including the Broadwalk, had attracted a significant influx of visitors. The investigation into the altercation and subsequent shooting is ongoing, as law enforcement authorities work diligently to ensure the safety of the community and bring the perpetrators to justice.

