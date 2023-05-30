https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/biden-accuser-tara-reade-my-two-choices-in-us-were-to-walk-into-cage-or-be-killed-1110800326.html
Biden Accuser Tara Reade: My Two Choices in US Were to Walk Into Cage or be Killed
Biden Accuser Tara Reade: My Two Choices in US Were to Walk Into Cage or be Killed
Tara Reade, a US citizen, writer, and ex-assistant to Joe Biden, who has recently arrived in Russia, told Sputnik she no longer feels safe in Biden's America, adding that many Americans are ready to follow in her footsteps.
2023-05-30T17:45+0000
2023-05-30T17:45+0000
2023-05-30T17:45+0000
world
society
tara reade
joe biden
americans
russia
senate
gop
europe
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/0b/1082598758_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b5778d370fc4aa84cc7b91adab323b3f.jpg
Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer, came forward in April 2020 and filed a criminal complaint against then-presumptive Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, accusing him of sexual assault in 1993. Even though some Democratic congresswomen said they believe her, not only were her claims downplayed by the US mainstream press, but she was also subjected to smears, a criminal probe, and intimidation. After Biden's 2024 re-election announcement, Reade reiterated her accusations and expressed willingness to testify in the GOP-controlled House of Representatives. However, in early May, Tara released a cryptic message saying that if something happens to her, all roads would lead to Biden. Reade opted to come to Russia to protect her life.On May 30, Member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Maria Butina, who herself fell victim to the US punitive machine, promised to discuss the possibility of granting Russian citizenship to Reade and ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to fast track her citizenship request. As per Reade, there are a lot of people in the US who feel unsafe. Her message to them is to take action to protect themselves and their families "and to really look at who you're voting for."What struck Reade the most after she revealed her story to the American people is that she was denied support from the Democratic Party, which she had backed for years. She sent requests to numerous prominent Democrats, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren, but to no avail. As she revealed to Sputnik in 2021, it was a betrayal on a level she could not even describe. While American lawmakers and government officials are meant to serve the people, some of them choose to serve their own vested interests, according to her.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20210810/tara-reade-calls-for-probe-into-joe-biden-suggests-he-should-resign-amid-ny-gov-cuomo-departure-1083575949.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221202/edward-snowden-takes-oath-to-become-russian-citizen-1104964534.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/my-country-does-terrible-things-mma-fighter-jeff-monson-on-why-he-renounced-us-citizenship-1110590609.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/0b/1082598758_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_96921baf6c13d9204788597631d5ab4f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
tara reade, biden accuser tara reade, former senate staffer tara reade, sexual assault joe biden, 2020 elections, intimidation tara reade, tara reade arrived in russia, tara reade russian citizenship, edward snowden russian citizenship, nsa whistleblower russia
tara reade, biden accuser tara reade, former senate staffer tara reade, sexual assault joe biden, 2020 elections, intimidation tara reade, tara reade arrived in russia, tara reade russian citizenship, edward snowden russian citizenship, nsa whistleblower russia
Biden Accuser Tara Reade: My Two Choices in US Were to Walk Into Cage or be Killed
Tara Reade, a US citizen, writer, and ex-assistant to Joe Biden, who has recently arrived in Russia, told Sputnik she no longer feels safe in Biden's America, adding that many Americans are ready to follow in her footsteps.
Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer, came forward in April 2020 and filed a criminal complaint against then-presumptive Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, accusing him of sexual assault in 1993. Even though some Democratic congresswomen
said they believe her, not only were her claims downplayed by the US mainstream press, but she was also subjected to smears, a criminal probe, and intimidation. After Biden's 2024 re-election announcement, Reade reiterated her accusations and expressed willingness to testify
in the GOP-controlled House of Representatives. However, in early May, Tara released a cryptic message saying that if something happens to her
, all roads would lead to Biden. Reade opted to come to Russia to protect her life.
"I'm still kind of in a daze a bit but I feel very good," Reade told Sputnik. "I feel very surrounded by protection and safety. And I just really so appreciate Maria [Butina] and everyone who's been giving me that at a time when it's been very difficult to know if I'm safe or not. I just didn't want to walk home and walk into a cage or be killed, which is basically my two choices. [The decision to go to Russia] was very difficult. I'm not an impulsive person. I really take my time and sort of analyze data points. And from what I could see based on the cases and based on what was happening and sort of the push for them to not want me to testify, I felt that while this election is gearing up and there's so much at stake, I'm almost better off here and just being safe. My dream is to live in both places, but it may be that I only live in this place and that's okay."
10 August 2021, 21:32 GMT
On May 30, Member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Maria Butina, who herself fell victim to the US punitive machine
, promised to discuss the possibility of granting Russian citizenship to Reade and ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to fast track her citizenship request.
Tara Reade is not the only American truth-seeker who has come to Russia in order to evade political persecution from the US authorities. Earlier, NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden found refuge in the Russian Federation after revealing a US global spying program which targeted American citizens in sharp violation of the US Constitution. In September 2022, Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting Russian citizenship to Edward. He is now a full-fledged citizen of Russia.
As per Reade, there are a lot of people in the US who feel unsafe. Her message to them is to take action to protect themselves and their families "and to really look at who you're voting for."
"We need systemic change. So participate in that process and try to take command of your democracy if you want a democracy, because right now it's in disarray," Reade said, addressing her fellow Americans. "And that's the problem. And as far as like going to another safe haven, I mean, there are many Americans here, and I don't want to out a bunch of Americans, but there are people here that are coming to Russia - much like back in the day when Soviet Union people defected over to the US - now you have the opposite. Now you have US and European citizens looking for safe haven here. And luckily, the Kremlin is accommodating. So we're lucky."
2 December 2022, 10:35 GMT
What struck Reade the most after she revealed her story to the American people is that she was denied support from the Democratic Party
, which she had backed for years. She sent requests to numerous prominent Democrats, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren, but to no avail. As she revealed to Sputnik in 2021, it was a betrayal on a level she could not even describe. While American lawmakers and government officials are meant to serve the people, some of them choose to serve their own vested interests, according to her.
"I've examined that," Reade said. "I really think it's greed. It's one word. It's greed. It's like they can never have enough power and money. And if you notice that many of our members of Congress are multimillionaires and they went in with nothing. And how did that happen? Because their salaries were only $100,000 a year. You look at Nancy Pelosi, you look at Mitch McConnell, you look at Joe Biden and you look at [Barack] Obama, even they're multimillionaires. And they were supposed to be public servants. They were supposed to be helping the people. And in America, our Constitution was all about the representatives going doing public service and then going back to their farms or their businesses. But it wasn't meant to be a lifelong endeavor where they rake in millions of dollars."