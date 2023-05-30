https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/debt-ceiling-deal-why-snubbing-progressives-poses-risk-to-team-biden-1110796870.html

Debt Ceiling Deal: Why Snubbing Progressives Poses Risk to Team Biden

Debt Ceiling Deal: Why Snubbing Progressives Poses Risk to Team Biden

Members of Progressive and Freedom House caucuses appear to be up in arms about the Biden-McCarthy compromise debt ceiling deal. Could they derail the Wednesday vote?

2023-05-30T15:15+0000

2023-05-30T15:15+0000

2023-05-30T15:15+0000

americas

joe biden

kevin mccarthy

washington dc

democrats

republicans

congress

white house

supplemental nutrition assistance program (snap)

progressives

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101354915_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fe1c950418dedcb74403b07b2af5ae7c.jpg

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chairwoman of the House Progressive Caucus, has made it clear that the Democrats "have to worry" about the Progressive Caucus' support of the debt ceiling deal."No one claiming to be a conservative could justify a yes vote," Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, told Politico's Playbook on Sunday.The much-discussed debt ceiling deal was struck by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Saturday. As per Biden, the agreement meets only some of the expectations of both sides: "No one got everything they want," the president summed up.The new debt ceiling legislation would need at least 111 Republicans (out of 222) and 107 Democrats (out of 213) to hit the 218-vote threshold in order to pass in the House of Representatives.Even though the Freedom Caucus has lambasted the deal, the US mainstream press has drawn attention to the fact that McCarthy has support of Freedom Caucus founder Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). "Seems like a pretty darn good deal to me," Jordan said. The US media called Jordan's stance on the deal "a significant vote of confidence" which is likely to convince most conservatives to vote "aye" on the deal.Meanwhile, on the other side of the political spectrum, the Progressive Caucus leader, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, does not conceal her irritation with the deal.Progressives are concerned about COVID relief "clawbacks" and work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) also known as "food stamps." Jayapal told CNN on Sunday that new work requirements in the debt deal are "absolutely terrible." "It's ridiculous that we're even in this situation," she emphasized.Previously, she advocated the permanent suspension of the debt ceiling so that "extreme MAGA Republicans" can't blackmail Congress.The Progressive Caucus occupies 100 seats in the lower chamber of the US Congress. It is larger than the Freedom Caucus (76 seats) and appears to be more united.However, on the surface, the Progressive Caucus does not appear capable of derailing the legislation. Nonetheless, the White House has been actively holding calls with House Dems about the details of the debt ceiling deal, persuading them to vote for the bill.Meanwhile, another key Democratic group, the New Democrat Coalition (around 100 members) hailed the agreement as "a viable, bipartisan solution to end this crisis."The devil, however, is in the details: progressives are said to have been instrumental in propelling Joe Biden to the White House in 2020. At the time, Biden advocated bold social policies and the Green New Deal, but has backpedaled on many of his election vows since then. "Biden's honeymoon with progressives is coming to an end," the US press concluded earlier this spring. The media particularly referred to the president's refusal to block a bill in Congress overriding a liberalization of the Washington, DC criminal code; approval for a plan allowing ConocoPhillips to drill oil in Alaska; and apparent readiness to reinstate family detention along the southern border, to name but a few.In addition, established Democrats have urged Biden over the past two years to become more moderate in order to retain power and give up some of his "controversial" progressive policies. The president appears to have lent a sympathetic ear to those calls.What’s more, last year the Progressive Caucus stepped forward by sending a letter to the US president urging him to broker a peace deal in Ukraine. However, very soon left-wing Dems made a U-turn. As per Sputnik interlocutors, at the time, progressives were silenced and threatened by the Democratic establishment. Remarkably, the US media noted then that even though Pramila Jayapal withdrew the letter, she didn't backpedal on her pacifist stance.It seems that by snubbing the Progressive Caucus' concerns again, Team Biden risks alienating a powerful ally prior to the 2024 presidential election.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/us-debt-limit-deal-key-takeaways--what-comes-next-1110788787.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/why-debt-ceiling-deal-doesnt-mean-us-economy-out-of-woods-1110778935.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/proposed-us-debt-ceiling-deal-to-include-spending-caps-changes-to-welfare-requirements-1110775984.html

americas

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

debt ceiling deal, joe biden, kevin mccarthy, us congress, freedom caucus, progressive caucus, food stamps, cuts to social spending, criticism over debt ceiling deal