DeSantis' Disney Board Nominee Resigns After Just 3 Months

DeSantis' Disney Board Nominee Resigns After Just 3 Months

Michael Sasso, Ron DeSantis's chosen member of the Disney oversight board, has resigned just three months after being appointed, while the dispute between DeSantis and the company shows no signs of resolution in the near future.

Michael Sasso, a Florida attorney, was selected by DeSantis to join the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which gained control of Walt Disney World's special tax district through recent legislation. The reason for Sasso's resignation remains unclear.However, Governor DeSantis appointed Sasso's wife, Judge Meredith Sasso, to the state's Supreme Court just last week. The latter's husband is the managing partner of Sasso and Sasso, P.A., a law practice specializing in election law, complex business, and construction litigation.In response, Disney filed a lawsuit against DeSantis and other state officials, accusing them of harming its business by revoking Disney World's self-governing status and engaging in a targeted campaign of government retaliation. The lawsuit claims that DeSantis orchestrated these actions to punish Disney's protected speech, threatening its business operations, economic future, and constitutional rights.Governor DeSantis, who recently announced his official 2024 White House bid, has continued to clash with Disney. He recently filed a motion to disqualify the judge overseeing the First Amendment case, citing the judge's previous comments regarding the Disney feud.

