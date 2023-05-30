International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/eu-foreign-policy-chief-borrell-condemns-violence-in-kosovo-1110784045.html
EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Condemns Violence in Kosovo
EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Condemns Violence in Kosovo
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for the end of violence in Kosovo and dialogue between the two sides.
2023-05-30T00:06+0000
2023-05-30T00:06+0000
world
josep borrell
kosovo
serbia
european union (eu)
kfor
aleksandar vucic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/09/1105263145_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0e62fb2f6c3145f1157c9a27352610e3.jpg
"The EU condemns today’s shocking violence in #Zvecan in the strongest possible terms. The violent acts committed against @NATO_KFOR troops, media, civilians and police are absolutely unacceptable," Borrell wrote on Twitter. He said the sides should be responsible and seek a political solution through dialogue. On Saturday, Serbia's National Security Council condemned NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) for standing by while Kosovar police used force to install new Albanian mayors in Serb-majority northern provinces. Later in the day, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said the Serbian army was deploying its units near Kosovo in anticipation of provocations. On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs came to local administration buildings demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and officials. The KFOR mission's troops, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were deployed in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok. At least 52 Serbs have been injured during the clashes in Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. Media reported that at least 41 soldiers of the KFOR contingent also received injuries in clashes, with the mission itself confirming 25 injuries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/italy-germany-condemn-violent-clashes-in-kosovo-call-for-deescalation-1110783258.html
kosovo
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/09/1105263145_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b3d25118f5e7bbe37e6d3c3fff40202.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kosovo, sebia, clashes, violence, civil war
kosovo, sebia, clashes, violence, civil war

EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Condemns Violence in Kosovo

00:06 GMT 30.05.2023
© AP Photo / Jean-Francois BadiasEuropean Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell delivers his speech during a debate on Russia's war against Ukraine, at the European Parliament, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell delivers his speech during a debate on Russia's war against Ukraine, at the European Parliament, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2023
© AP Photo / Jean-Francois Badias
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned violence in Kosovo and called for dialogue.
"The EU condemns today’s shocking violence in #Zvecan in the strongest possible terms. The violent acts committed against @NATO_KFOR troops, media, civilians and police are absolutely unacceptable," Borrell wrote on Twitter.
He said the sides should be responsible and seek a political solution through dialogue.
"The EU urges Kosovo authorities and the protesters to immediately and unconditionally de-escalate the situation. We expect the Parties to act responsibly and find a political solution through the Dialogue immediately," Borrell said.
On Saturday, Serbia's National Security Council condemned NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) for standing by while Kosovar police used force to install new Albanian mayors in Serb-majority northern provinces. Later in the day, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said the Serbian army was deploying its units near Kosovo in anticipation of provocations.
On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs came to local administration buildings demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and officials. The KFOR mission's troops, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were deployed in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok.
U.S Army helicopters take off after deploying U.S soldiers serving in the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo to guard a Serb Orthodox Church during a rapid deployment exercise in the eastern Kosovo village of Ropotovo on Thursday, March 15. 2007. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2023
World
Italy, Germany Condemn Violent Clashes in Kosovo, Call for Deescalation
Yesterday, 22:11 GMT
At least 52 Serbs have been injured during the clashes in Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. Media reported that at least 41 soldiers of the KFOR contingent also received injuries in clashes, with the mission itself confirming 25 injuries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала