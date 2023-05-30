https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/eu-warns-of-backlash-over-polands-campaign-against-russian-influence-1110795038.html

EU Warns of Backlash Over Poland's Campaign Against 'Russian Influence'

EU warned it would not hesitate to take measures amid concern over Poland’s law to probe ‘Russian Influence’.

The European Union (EU) has expressed "special concern" over a new Polish law that aims to establish a committee to probe "Russian influence."The European Commission "will not hesitate to take measures if it’s needed," Didier Reynders, the Belgian politician serving as European commissioner for justice, was cited as saying. Brussels is purportedly worried by the fact that the body will be endowed with powers to block citizens from public office.Similar "concerns" were echoed by the US State Department, describing it as the "passage of new legislation that could be misused to interfere with Poland's free and fair elections.""The legislation to create a commission to investigate Russian influence could be used to block the candidacy of opposition politicians without due process," Washington said.Poland's Anti-Russian BillPolish President Andrzej Duda signed the controversial bill into law on May 29, after it was proposed by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.The established commission will have nine members appointed to it by the lower house of parliament, where the PiS party commands a slim majority. These individuals will be tasked with deciding whether those individuals it investigates were under "Russian influence" between 2007 and 2022. The panel is expected to present a report on its findings by September 17. It will also be able to impose harsh penalties on those found "guilty." For example, they could be banned for 10 years from public positions responsible for finances or those requiring security clearance.Duda referenced the oft-spewed Western claims of Russia's alleged meddling in politics as prompting the move. US Democratic Party players, like former presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton and her entourage, eagerly peddled anti-Donald Trump hoaxes, linking him to the Kremlin. Back in 2018, Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded that the Trump-Russia collusion narrative had no evidentiary basis.Nevertheless, the Polish president went even further, advocating the need for a similar commission at the European Union level for probing Russia's purported influence. Warsaw would put forward an according proposal at the next European Council session, Duda said.US Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski said that Washington was “well aware of the concerns expressed by many regarding this law. And we fully appreciate and understand why President Duda forwarded this bill to the Constitutional Tribunal to ascertain whether these concerns render the law unconstitutional.”The setting up of such a commission - dubbed an "unconstitutional" tool - has been decried by the opposition in Poland. A body able to disqualify opposition politicians from holding government positions in the future was denounced as undermining democracy. It was also perceived as targeting Donald Tusk, the former prime minister who now chairs the main opposition Civic Platform (PO) party. Formerly president of the European Council, Tusk was accused by the Law and Justice party of having "too friendly" ties with Russia during his stint as prime minister (2007-2014). PO leader Krzysztof Brejza said the new law was "an attempt at organizing a witch hunt against Donald Tusk and eliminating him" from Poland's politics.In response to the legislation, Tusk, tweeted to say, “Mr. President, let me invite you for public consultation on June 4. It will be easy to hear and see us from the windows of your palace." Tusk was referring to the pro-democracy march he is set to lead in Warsaw on Sunday.

