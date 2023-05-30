House Panel to Hold FBI Chief in Contempt Over Failure to Provide Biden 'Criminal' Docs
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikFBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, on Nov. 8, 2021. Wray says the threat to the West from the Chinese government is "more brazen" and damaging than ever before. In a speech on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Reagan Presidential Library in California, Wray accused Beijing of stealing American ideas and innovation and launching massive hacking operations.
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Oversight Committee will take steps to hold Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress after the agency refused to provide unclassified records pertaining to an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden, committee chairman James Comer said.
"Today, the FBI informed the Committee that it will not provide the unclassified documents subpoenaed by the Committee. The FBI's decision to stiff-arm Congress and hide this information from the American people is obstructionist and unacceptable," Comer said in a statement on Tuesday.
"[T]he Committee has been clear in its intent to protect Congressional oversight authorities and will now be taking steps to hold the FBI Director in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a lawful subpoena."
Comer added that he will speak with Wray over the telephone on Wednesday to discuss the FBI’s refusal to comply with the subpoena.
Earlier this month, Comer subpoenaed Wray and requested a document that allegedly contains information about a scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to an exchange of money to secure policy decisions. The subpoena asked Wray to provide the requested document by May 30.
Comer's subpoena specifically sought any records denoting contact with confidential sources that contained the word "Biden" dating back to June 2020.
In order for Wray to be officially held in contempt, the committee would first need to approve the measure before it's allowed to go to the House floor for a full vote.
However, the measure would do little more than serve as a formal reprimand against Wray as any real action against the FBI director would have to be referred to Attorney General Merrick Garland by the US Department of Justice.