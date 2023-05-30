https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/house-panel-to-hold-fbi-chief-in-contempt-over-failure-to-provide-biden-criminal-docs-1110805692.html

House Panel to Hold FBI Chief in Contempt Over Failure to Provide Biden 'Criminal' Docs

House Panel to Hold FBI Chief in Contempt Over Failure to Provide Biden 'Criminal' Docs

The US House Oversight Committee to hold FBI chief Christopher Wray in contempt after the agency refused to provide unclassified records pertaining to an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden.

2023-05-30T23:53+0000

2023-05-30T23:53+0000

2023-05-30T23:48+0000

americas

joe biden

us house of representatives

federal bureau of investigation (fbi)

us

christopher wray

contempt proceedings

us justice department

merrick garland

us house oversight committee

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095023528_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fbfa415e4edb6c50e62ad341aabe2c21.jpg

"Today, the FBI informed the Committee that it will not provide the unclassified documents subpoenaed by the Committee. The FBI's decision to stiff-arm Congress and hide this information from the American people is obstructionist and unacceptable," Comer said in a statement on Tuesday.Comer added that he will speak with Wray over the telephone on Wednesday to discuss the FBI’s refusal to comply with the subpoena. Earlier this month, Comer subpoenaed Wray and requested a document that allegedly contains information about a scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to an exchange of money to secure policy decisions. The subpoena asked Wray to provide the requested document by May 30.Comer's subpoena specifically sought any records denoting contact with confidential sources that contained the word "Biden" dating back to June 2020.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230116/james-comer-biden-refuses-transparent-investigation-into-classified-documents-case-1106413155.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us house oversight committee, fbi director christopher wray, fbi, alleged criminal scheme, documents, joe biden, james comer