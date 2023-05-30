https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/iaea-chief-puts-forth-5-principles-to-protect-zaporozhye-npp-1110803190.html

IAEA Chief Puts Forth 5 Principles to Protect Zaporozhye NPP

IAEA Chief Puts Forth 5 Principles to Protect Zaporozhye NPP

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Tuesday proposed five principles to protect the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, including a ban on shelling toward and from the site.

2023-05-30T20:44+0000

2023-05-30T20:44+0000

2023-05-30T20:39+0000

world

zaporozhye npp

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

un security council (unsc)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/11/1100908111_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ae2c0be9ec1bd1bad084dc4b4d3a43de.jpg

"I have identified the following concrete principles to help ensure nuclear safety and security at ZNPP in order to prevent a nuclear accident and ensure the integrity of the plant," Grossi told a UN Security Council. Off-site power to the plant should not be put at risk either, and every effort should be made to ensure that off-site power remains available and secure at all times, he added. "All structures, systems and components essential to the safe and secure operation of ZNPP should be protected from attacks or acts of sabotage," Grossi stated. "No action should be taken that undermines these principles." Grossi's proposal came as Moscow’s envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told the panel that Russia has never deployed troops, heavy weapons or ammunitions on the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.Russia would take all the necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the plant in accordance with its legislation and obligations to international legal instrument to which the country is a party.The Zaporozhye NPP came under the control of Russian forces in March 2022 but has been the focus of nuclear safety concerns for months as it has been repeatedly shelled amid ongoing hostilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/iaea-head-says-situation-with-nuclear-safety-at-znpp-extremely-unstable-1110512608.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

international atomic energy agency, rafael grossi, zaporozhye nuclear power plant,