Putin Confirms Russian Strike on Ukrainian Military Intel HQ in Kiev

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense had been hit in an overnight Russian missile... 30.05.2023, Sputnik International

2023-05-30T13:20+0000

2023-05-30T13:20+0000

2023-05-30T14:01+0000

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that Russia carried out a strike on the headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry in Kiev."Since the start of the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces are striking Ukraine but with high-precision weapons. They are targeting military infrastructure, arms depots and other targets that could be used for military action," Putin said, speaking at an economy-focused exhibition on Tuesday.The president expressed satisfaction with the state of Moscow's air defenses, saying they had worked "in a satisfactory manner" in deflecting Tuesday's morning attack, although "there's still some progress to be made.""We've faced similar problems in Khmeimim in Syria, although of course the size of the territories of our airbase in Syria and Moscow are not comparable, because Moscow is a huge city... But it's obvious what needs to be done to make the air defenses around our capital city better, and we will do that," Putin said.Putin expressed "concern" by the Kiev regime's apparent attempt to push Russia into a mirror response. "We'll see what we do with this," he said, expressing hope that ordinary Ukrainians come to recognize what their government is pushing them towards, not only through the drone attack on Moscow, but attempts to target the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.The Russian president also delved into the history behind the Ukrainian crisis, saying that after the collapse of the USSR in 1991, the country came under the control of people seeking to create a Western-backed "anti-Russia." At the same time, he said, NATO, after decades of expansion toward Russia's borders - despite commitments to Moscow not to do so, had found its way to Ukraine's doorstep.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/several-buildings-in-moscow-slightly-damaged-after-drone-attack---mayor-1110785693.html

