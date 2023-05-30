International
Putin Confirms Russian Strike on Ukrainian Military Intel HQ in Kiev
Putin Confirms Russian Strike on Ukrainian Military Intel HQ in Kiev
Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that Russia carried out a strike on the headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry in Kiev."Since the start of the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces are striking Ukraine but with high-precision weapons. They are targeting military infrastructure, arms depots and other targets that could be used for military action," Putin said, speaking at an economy-focused exhibition on Tuesday.The president expressed satisfaction with the state of Moscow's air defenses, saying they had worked "in a satisfactory manner" in deflecting Tuesday's morning attack, although "there's still some progress to be made.""We've faced similar problems in Khmeimim in Syria, although of course the size of the territories of our airbase in Syria and Moscow are not comparable, because Moscow is a huge city... But it's obvious what needs to be done to make the air defenses around our capital city better, and we will do that," Putin said.Putin expressed "concern" by the Kiev regime's apparent attempt to push Russia into a mirror response. "We'll see what we do with this," he said, expressing hope that ordinary Ukrainians come to recognize what their government is pushing them towards, not only through the drone attack on Moscow, but attempts to target the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.The Russian president also delved into the history behind the Ukrainian crisis, saying that after the collapse of the USSR in 1991, the country came under the control of people seeking to create a Western-backed "anti-Russia." At the same time, he said, NATO, after decades of expansion toward Russia's borders - despite commitments to Moscow not to do so, had found its way to Ukraine's doorstep.
Putin Confirms Russian Strike on Ukrainian Military Intel HQ in Kiev

13:20 GMT 30.05.2023 (Updated: 14:01 GMT 30.05.2023)
Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo.
Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2023
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense had been hit in an overnight Russian missile strike. The strikes followed a series of threats by senior Main Intelligence Directorate officials to "kill Russians" around the world.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that Russia carried out a strike on the headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry in Kiev.
"Since the start of the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces are striking Ukraine but with high-precision weapons. They are targeting military infrastructure, arms depots and other targets that could be used for military action," Putin said, speaking at an economy-focused exhibition on Tuesday.
"We've already mentioned that we can strike the decision-making centers and headquarters. Obviously, the Military Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's headquarters is also such a target. And in response, as you are well aware, the Kiev regime chose a different path, a path to try to intimidate Russia and its citizens, to try to target residential buildings. It is an obvious indicator of terrorist activity," Putin said, referring to Tuesday morning's attempted drone swarm attack in the Russian capital.
© Ruptly
The president expressed satisfaction with the state of Moscow's air defenses, saying they had worked "in a satisfactory manner" in deflecting Tuesday's morning attack, although "there's still some progress to be made."
"We've faced similar problems in Khmeimim in Syria, although of course the size of the territories of our airbase in Syria and Moscow are not comparable, because Moscow is a huge city... But it's obvious what needs to be done to make the air defenses around our capital city better, and we will do that," Putin said.
Drone Attacks in Moscow: What's Known So Far
Russia
Drone Attacks in Moscow: What's Known So Far
04:31 GMT
Putin expressed "concern" by the Kiev regime's apparent attempt to push Russia into a mirror response. "We'll see what we do with this," he said, expressing hope that ordinary Ukrainians come to recognize what their government is pushing them towards, not only through the drone attack on Moscow, but attempts to target the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.
The Russian president also delved into the history behind the Ukrainian crisis, saying that after the collapse of the USSR in 1991, the country came under the control of people seeking to create a Western-backed "anti-Russia." At the same time, he said, NATO, after decades of expansion toward Russia's borders - despite commitments to Moscow not to do so, had found its way to Ukraine's doorstep.
