International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/several-buildings-in-moscow-slightly-damaged-after-drone-attack---mayor-1110785693.html
Several Buildings in Moscow Slightly Damaged After Drone Attack - Mayor
Several Buildings in Moscow Slightly Damaged After Drone Attack - Mayor
After the drone attack on the Kremlin in Moscow earlier this month, UAV launches have been banned in Moscow and in many parts of the country. 30.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-30T04:31+0000
2023-05-30T04:56+0000
russia
moscow
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105022/59/1050225989_0:148:3117:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_e3e973038a7efad5d963958a62af4af0.jpg
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said several buildings in the Russian capital were slightly damaged this morning in a drone attack.Residents were evacuated from the two drone-hit buildings, Sobyanin said. The evacuees will be able to return to their home once the emergency services have completed their work, the Mayor added.Drones hit two residential buildings in southern Moscow: on Profsoyuznaya Street and Atlasova Street, no one was injured, a spokesman for emergencies services told Sputnik."A drone also hit a 24-story residential building on Atlasova Street. The facade and glazing of the upper floors were destroyed. There were no casualties," he said.The governor of the Moscow region, Andrey Vorobyov, said that several drones had been shot down as they approached Moscow.The latest series of incidents involving UAVs comes after earlier this month, Moscow said that Ukraine attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin with two drones. There were no casualties from the incident. The drones were intercepted and destroyed.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Putin was not in the Kremlin at that moment. Russia's Investigative Committee initiated a case over a terrorist attack "in connection with an attempt by the Kiev regime to strike" the Kremlin with drones.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/report-us-intel-agencies-assess-ukraine-was-behind-kremlin-drone-attack-1110573259.html
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105022/59/1050225989_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1591086252eaf21cf72f9eeb1f903075.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
moscow, russia
moscow, russia

Several Buildings in Moscow Slightly Damaged After Drone Attack - Mayor

04:31 GMT 30.05.2023 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 30.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev / Go to the mediabankMoscow sights
Moscow sights - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2023
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
After the drone attack on the Kremlin in Moscow earlier this month, UAV launches have been banned in Moscow and in many parts of the country.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said several buildings in the Russian capital were slightly damaged this morning in a drone attack.
"In the early hours of this morning, a UAV attack caused minor damage to several buildings. No one has been seriously injured. All emergency services in the city are on the scene. Please only trust official sources of information and do not spread unverified information," Sobyanin said.
Residents were evacuated from the two drone-hit buildings, Sobyanin said.
The evacuees will be able to return to their home once the emergency services have completed their work, the Mayor added.
Drones hit two residential buildings in southern Moscow: on Profsoyuznaya Street and Atlasova Street, no one was injured, a spokesman for emergencies services told Sputnik.
"A drone hit the upper floors of a residential building on Profsoyuznaya Street 98. The facade and glazing of the house were destroyed. There were no casualties," the spokesman said.
"A drone also hit a 24-story residential building on Atlasova Street. The facade and glazing of the upper floors were destroyed. There were no casualties," he said.
The governor of the Moscow region, Andrey Vorobyov, said that several drones had been shot down as they approached Moscow.
The latest series of incidents involving UAVs comes after earlier this month, Moscow said that Ukraine attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin with two drones. There were no casualties from the incident. The drones were intercepted and destroyed.
Screenshot showing an attack on Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2023
World
Report: US Intel Agencies Assess Ukraine Was Behind Kremlin Drone Attack
25 May, 00:39 GMT
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Putin was not in the Kremlin at that moment. Russia's Investigative Committee initiated a case over a terrorist attack "in connection with an attempt by the Kiev regime to strike" the Kremlin with drones.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала