Several Buildings in Moscow Slightly Damaged After Drone Attack - Mayor

After the drone attack on the Kremlin in Moscow earlier this month, UAV launches have been banned in Moscow and in many parts of the country. 30.05.2023, Sputnik International
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said several buildings in the Russian capital were slightly damaged this morning in a drone attack.Residents were evacuated from the two drone-hit buildings, Sobyanin said. The evacuees will be able to return to their home once the emergency services have completed their work, the Mayor added.Drones hit two residential buildings in southern Moscow: on Profsoyuznaya Street and Atlasova Street, no one was injured, a spokesman for emergencies services told Sputnik."A drone also hit a 24-story residential building on Atlasova Street. The facade and glazing of the upper floors were destroyed. There were no casualties," he said.The governor of the Moscow region, Andrey Vorobyov, said that several drones had been shot down as they approached Moscow.The latest series of incidents involving UAVs comes after earlier this month, Moscow said that Ukraine attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin with two drones. There were no casualties from the incident. The drones were intercepted and destroyed.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Putin was not in the Kremlin at that moment. Russia's Investigative Committee initiated a case over a terrorist attack "in connection with an attempt by the Kiev regime to strike" the Kremlin with drones.
04:31 GMT 30.05.2023 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 30.05.2023)
After the drone attack on the Kremlin in Moscow earlier this month, UAV launches have been banned in Moscow and in many parts of the country.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said several buildings in the Russian capital were slightly damaged this morning in a drone attack.
"In the early hours of this morning, a UAV attack caused minor damage to several buildings. No one has been seriously injured. All emergency services in the city are on the scene. Please only trust official sources of information and do not spread unverified information," Sobyanin said.
Residents were evacuated from the two drone-hit buildings, Sobyanin said.
The evacuees will be able to return to their home once the emergency services have completed their work, the Mayor added.
Drones hit two residential buildings in southern Moscow: on Profsoyuznaya Street and Atlasova Street, no one was injured, a spokesman for emergencies services told Sputnik.
"A drone hit the upper floors of a residential building on Profsoyuznaya Street 98. The facade and glazing of the house were destroyed. There were no casualties," the spokesman said.
"A drone also hit a 24-story residential building on Atlasova Street. The facade and glazing of the upper floors were destroyed. There were no casualties," he said.
The governor of the Moscow region, Andrey Vorobyov, said that several drones had been shot down as they approached Moscow
.
The latest series of incidents involving UAVs comes after earlier this month, Moscow said that Ukraine attempted
to strike the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin with two drones. There were no casualties from the incident. The drones were intercepted and destroyed.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Putin was not in the Kremlin at that moment. Russia's Investigative Committee initiated a case over a terrorist attack
"in connection with an attempt by the Kiev regime to strike" the Kremlin with drones.