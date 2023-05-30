International
Russian Defense Ministry's Statement on Moscow Drone Attacks
Russian Defense Ministry's Statement on Moscow Drone Attacks
Earlier in the day, the Russian capital's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said several buildings had been slightly damaged by the drone attack.
Ukraine attacked the Russian capital with eight unmanned aerial vehicles early on Tuesday, all drones were shot down, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Three of these drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare, lost control and deviated from their intended targets, another five unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun system in the Moscow region, the ministry added.Earlier in the day, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said that several drones had been shot down while approaching Moscow. The Russian capital's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said several buildings had been slightly damaged by the drone attack. Nobody was seriously injured, he added.
06:33 GMT 30.05.2023 (Updated: 06:53 GMT 30.05.2023)
Earlier in the day, the Russian capital's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said several buildings had been slightly damaged by the drone attack.
Ukraine attacked the Russian capital with eight unmanned aerial vehicles early on Tuesday, all drones were shot down, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"This morning, the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities in the city of Moscow. Eight aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were involved in the attack. All enemy drones were hit," the ministry said in a statement.
Three of these drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare, lost control and deviated from their intended targets, another five unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun system in the Moscow region, the ministry added.
Earlier in the day, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said that several drones had been shot down while approaching Moscow. The Russian capital's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said several buildings had been slightly damaged by the drone attack. Nobody was seriously injured, he added.
