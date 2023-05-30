https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/russian-foreign-ministry-british-intelligence-possibly-recruiting-kiev-mercenaries-1110785811.html

British intelligence services could be behind the search for mercenaries for the Kiev regime on the Internet, the Russian Foreign Ministry has stated.

British intelligence services could be behind the search for mercenaries for the Kiev regime on the Internet, the Russian Foreign Ministry has stated. The ministry referenced an ad on the Adzuna search engine for job advertisements, a private company headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. One of the listed vacancies on the aggregate appeared to be looking for mercenaries from the Middle East and North Africa to take part in the Ukrainian counteroffensive.According to information provided on the portal, the EU Citizenship Program, SUH in London is looking for people to fill the vacancy of "military repair technician" on a full-time basis, stated the ministry. Applicants are offered a remuneration of 20 thousand pounds sterling if they sign the unlimited contract.The ministry underscored that similar tactics were being deployed in relation to citizens of Arab states.The “existence of so-called ‘gray zones’ not controlled by legitimate authorities, high activity of terrorist groups, and chronic problems of a socio-economic nature" there create a fertile environment for such efforts," the Foreign Ministry noted.Adzuna, the British search engine used to list such vacancies, is a private company, said the ministry, and is therefore responsible for all materials published on its platform.At the same time, it is highly likely that British intelligence services are behind these actions, and are prepared to offer a large bounty to such "soldiers of fortune" for Ukraine “at the expense of their own country's taxpayers," the ministry underscored.It is well known that London is not above resorting to such dirty methods of recruiting mercenaries, the Foreign Ministry added.Suffice it to recall the odious statement of former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who said last year that she would “absolutely” back anyone in her country wanting to volunteer to fight alongside the Ukrainians.The Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated that any armed activity against Russian servicemen carrying out the special military operation in Ukraine would be immediately suppressed, and groups of foreign mercenaries and "volunteers" would be destroyed. In addition, the ministry called on everyone "to draw the appropriate conclusions” and not to fall victim to the recruiting efforts of the British, who are “feverishly looking for expendables for the terrorist regime in Kiev."The Russian military has estimated that thousands of foreign mercenaries from more than 60 countries have made their way into Ukraine since the conflict escalated, answering Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call to join the foreign legion, with the largest contingents coming from Poland, the United States, Canada, Romania and Britain. Regular Russian troops and Donbass militiamen have reported on encountering entire units consisting of foreigners on the proxy war battlefield in Ukraine. Many of the foreigners serving in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have since been killed, with thousands fleeing the conflict zone after experiencing extensive corruption and war crimes first hand. The Russian Defence Ministry has repeatedly warned that foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine would be held criminally liable.

