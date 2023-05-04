https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/this-was-s-german-merc-warns-about-chilling-reality-of-fighting-in-ukraine-1110096447.html

'This was s***': German Merc Warns About Chilling Reality of Fighting in Ukraine

Thousands of foreigners serving in the ranks of the Ukrainian Army have been killed, with thousands more fleeing the conflict zone after realizing that fighting a conventional army with artillery and air support is not the same as taking on shoeless militias in a developing nation. Many have gone on to offer words of warning to comrades in arms.

A German soldier-turned-mercenary who fled Ukraine after witnessing and experiencing extensive corruption, lies and war crimes first hand has offered a message of warning to others considering a stint in the conflict."The Ukrainians are the opposite, and are more flexible and inventive in their decisions, for example, in the use of weapons. There is also a lot of corruption, and some units lack the will to improve their self-organization," he said.Kratzenberg, who spent nine months in Ukraine before a drone strike left him with shrapnel wounds all over his body and ended his tour, served in Kiev's infamous International Legion, and said he felt a noticeable difference in Ukrainian command's treatment of foreigners and Ukrainian units."Our guns were Czech, our vehicles from the US, and our grenades from Germany. But it was always not enough. Ukraine is paying for this with their lives. In the situations where I was at the front, Russia always had more supplies," he said.The 26-year-old, who volunteered to go to Ukraine because he "felt a moral obligation to help people" and thought he could "use" his "skills as a soldier," said the problems facing foreign fighters in Ukraine are little talked about in Germany because those who support Ukraine "remain silent on these issues," and that they are instead discussed mostly by those who oppose German involvement.Kratzenberg confirmed that Ukrainian forces were committing war crimes, recalling a personal experience involving the arrest of three Russian troops and a civilian and learning that they were later executed by their Ukrainian captors.Asked by his interviewer what he would do differently if he had a chance to relive the past year’s experiences, Kratzenberg said he "should have left the Legion much sooner," and would "trust some people less” because in Ukraine "everyone lies basically about everything."Commenting on Kiev’s plans for a spring offensive, Kratzenberg said his experience showed that "successful attacks are extremely difficult. I do believe that Ukraine can gain a strategic advantage. But it’s questionable whether the offensive will end the war."The Russian military has estimated that over 8,000 foreign mercenaries from more than 60 countries have made their way into Ukraine over the year, with the largest contingents coming from Poland, the United States, Canada, Romania and Britain.Nearly 2,000 foreign mercs died in Ukraine by last June, according to the Russian military. The MoD has reported on additional losses among foreign volunteers since then. Polish media partially confirmed the extent of its volunteers' losses last November, with one report estimating that about 1,200 Polish mercenaries had died in fighting, and that the government has created a special, 1,700-space "American-style cemetery" in a town in northeastern Poland for the dead.Regular Russian troops and Donbass militiamen have also reported on encountering entire units consisting of foreigners on the battlefield, adding credence to Kratzenberg’s claims of foreign troops being used as cannon fodder.The German mercenary is the latest foreigner to come forward to speak to media and share his experiences about what fighting in Ukraine is really like. Over the past year, Sputnik has documented the disillusionment and frustration of some of the idealistic foreigners who came to Ukraine in search of adventure and cardboard cutout "bad guy Russians", only to find the death of their comrades, massive corruption by Ukrainian forces, and war crimes by their own side.

