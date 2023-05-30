https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/us-air-force-to-become-partially-pilotless-in-10-15-years---milley-1110805560.html
US Air Force to Become Partially Pilotless in 10-15 Years - Milley
US Air Force to Become Partially Pilotless in 10-15 Years - Milley
The US Air Force will become partially pilotless in the next 10-15 years amid the ongoing fundamental change in technology, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Tuesday.
2023-05-30T23:04+0000
2023-05-30T23:04+0000
2023-05-30T22:59+0000
military
us military
us air force
technology
mark milley
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0b/1109364457_0:158:3072:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_6375aaa30aeca2f7fc4be2f86dc4d4bb.jpg
"We already use robotics in the military. You see unmanned aerial vehicles as a form of a robot. We are experimenting today with surface and subsurface vessels in the Navy," Milley said during a commissioning ceremony at Princeton University.The US will be equipped in the future with robotic unmanned ground vehicles that will nullify casualties during convoy movements as was the case in Afghanistan and Iraq, Milley said. Artificial intelligence, robotics, precision fires and enhanced monitoring ability will provide for the next fundamental change in the conduct of war in a highly dynamic world. Earlier in May, US President Joe Biden announced his intention for current US Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Brown to serve as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff instead of Milley, who will retire in four months.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/biden-taps-us-air-force-chief-charles-brown-to-chair-joint-chiefs-of-staff-1110581264.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0b/1109364457_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a47ab67c106e98ca7cb3c4a716023bf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us air force, us military, chairman of the us joint chiefs of staff gen. mark milley,
us air force, us military, chairman of the us joint chiefs of staff gen. mark milley,
US Air Force to Become Partially Pilotless in 10-15 Years - Milley
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Air Force will become partially pilotless in the next 10-15 years amid the ongoing fundamental change in technology, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Tuesday.
"We already use robotics in the military. You see unmanned aerial vehicles as a form of a robot. We are experimenting today with surface and subsurface vessels in the Navy," Milley said during a commissioning ceremony at Princeton University.
"I would submit to you that within 10 or 15 years, you're going to have a partially pilotless Air Force, that most of your airplanes are likely to be robots of some kind with the man-machine interface between them."
The US will be equipped in the future with robotic unmanned ground vehicles that will nullify casualties during convoy movements as was the case in Afghanistan and Iraq, Milley said.
Artificial intelligence, robotics, precision fires and enhanced monitoring ability will provide for the next fundamental change in the conduct of war in a highly dynamic world.
Earlier in May, US President Joe Biden announced his intention for current US Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Brown to serve as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff instead of Milley, who will retire in four months.