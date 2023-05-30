https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/us-air-force-to-become-partially-pilotless-in-10-15-years---milley-1110805560.html

US Air Force to Become Partially Pilotless in 10-15 Years - Milley

US Air Force to Become Partially Pilotless in 10-15 Years - Milley

The US Air Force will become partially pilotless in the next 10-15 years amid the ongoing fundamental change in technology, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Tuesday.

2023-05-30T23:04+0000

2023-05-30T23:04+0000

2023-05-30T22:59+0000

military

us military

us air force

technology

mark milley

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0b/1109364457_0:158:3072:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_6375aaa30aeca2f7fc4be2f86dc4d4bb.jpg

"We already use robotics in the military. You see unmanned aerial vehicles as a form of a robot. We are experimenting today with surface and subsurface vessels in the Navy," Milley said during a commissioning ceremony at Princeton University.The US will be equipped in the future with robotic unmanned ground vehicles that will nullify casualties during convoy movements as was the case in Afghanistan and Iraq, Milley said. Artificial intelligence, robotics, precision fires and enhanced monitoring ability will provide for the next fundamental change in the conduct of war in a highly dynamic world. Earlier in May, US President Joe Biden announced his intention for current US Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Brown to serve as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff instead of Milley, who will retire in four months.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/biden-taps-us-air-force-chief-charles-brown-to-chair-joint-chiefs-of-staff-1110581264.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us air force, us military, chairman of the us joint chiefs of staff gen. mark milley,