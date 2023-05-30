https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/us-preparing-terrorist-attacks-on-syrias-crowded-places-govt-institutions--russias-svr-1110791208.html

US Preparing Terrorist Attacks on Syria's Crowded Places, Gov't Institutions- Russia's SVR

The United States is preparing terrorist attacks on crowded places and government institutions in Syria, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Tuesday.

"As a habitual tool for the implementation of their subversive plans [in Syria], the US intelligence services again intend to use Islamic extremists," the SVR said in a statement, adding that "crowded places, shops and government agencies are among the priority targets." The SVR also said that direct control of such operations is conducted from the US At Tanf military base located on the territory controlled by the Syrian opposition, where "dozens of Daesh* militants being trained." US special services coordinate attacks primarily in the southern provinces of As-Suwayda and Daraa, the intelligence service said. US-controlled militants also target a strategically important highway between the cities of Palmyra and Deir ez-Zur.

