International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/watch-ur-77-mine-clearing-vehicle-perform-combat-work-during-special-op-1110791737.html
Watch UR-77 Mine Clearing Vehicle Perform Combat Work During Special Op
Watch UR-77 Mine Clearing Vehicle Perform Combat Work During Special Op
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the UR-77 Meteorit mine clearing vehicle performing combat work during the special military operation.
2023-05-30T11:03+0000
2023-05-30T11:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukraine
russia
mines
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110793225_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_068daabee303430374b9d6f3def4dcdc.png
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the UR-77 Meteorit mine clearing vehicle performing combat work during the special military operation.According to the commander of the engineer-sapper company, the unit's range of fire can reach 500 meters. The UR-77 has two 96-meter-long charges, each containing more than a ton of plastic explosives.As well as minefields, the Meteorit can also hit enemy strongholds. Engineers from Russia's Airborne Troops have repeatedly used the unit to perform non-combat tasks, and experience has shown that the UR-77 is equally effective against enemy fortifications.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian UR-77 Meteorit mine clearing vehicle in action during special op
According to the commander of the engineer-sapper company, the unit's range of fire can reach 500 meters. The UR-77 has two 96-metre-long charges, each containing more than a tonne of plastic explosives. As well as minefields, the Meteorite can also hit enemy strongholds. Airborne Troops engineers have repeatedly used the unit to perform non-combat tasks, and experience has shown that the UR-77 is equally effective against enemy fortifications.
2023-05-30T11:03+0000
true
PT0M42S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110793225_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_4ef77a0c6f3f6450e40c1a3f0dc5d7fa.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ur-77 mine clearing vehicle, combat work during special op, military operation
ur-77 mine clearing vehicle, combat work during special op, military operation

Watch UR-77 Mine Clearing Vehicle Perform Combat Work During Special Op

11:03 GMT 30.05.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The UR-77 Meteorit is a demining vehicle, designed to clear mines and unexploded ordnance, and is highly effective in carrying out its duties in large areas.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the UR-77 Meteorit mine clearing vehicle performing combat work during the special military operation.
According to the commander of the engineer-sapper company, the unit's range of fire can reach 500 meters. The UR-77 has two 96-meter-long charges, each containing more than a ton of plastic explosives.
As well as minefields, the Meteorit can also hit enemy strongholds. Engineers from Russia's Airborne Troops have repeatedly used the unit to perform non-combat tasks, and experience has shown that the UR-77 is equally effective against enemy fortifications.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала