Watch UR-77 Mine Clearing Vehicle Perform Combat Work During Special Op
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the UR-77 Meteorit mine clearing vehicle performing combat work during the special military operation.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the UR-77 Meteorit mine clearing vehicle performing combat work during the special military operation.According to the commander of the engineer-sapper company, the unit's range of fire can reach 500 meters. The UR-77 has two 96-meter-long charges, each containing more than a ton of plastic explosives.As well as minefields, the Meteorit can also hit enemy strongholds. Engineers from Russia's Airborne Troops have repeatedly used the unit to perform non-combat tasks, and experience has shown that the UR-77 is equally effective against enemy fortifications.
The UR-77 Meteorit is a demining vehicle, designed to clear mines and unexploded ordnance, and is highly effective in carrying out its duties in large areas.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the UR-77 Meteorit mine clearing vehicle performing combat work during the special military operation
According to the commander of the engineer-sapper company, the unit's range of fire can reach 500 meters. The UR-77 has two 96-meter-long charges, each containing more than a ton of plastic explosives.
As well as minefields, the Meteorit can also hit enemy strongholds. Engineers from Russia's Airborne Troops have repeatedly used the unit to perform non-combat tasks, and experience has shown that the UR-77 is equally effective against enemy fortifications.