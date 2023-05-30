https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/watch-ur-77-mine-clearing-vehicle-perform-combat-work-during-special-op-1110791737.html

Watch UR-77 Mine Clearing Vehicle Perform Combat Work During Special Op

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the UR-77 Meteorit mine clearing vehicle performing combat work during the special military operation.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the UR-77 Meteorit mine clearing vehicle performing combat work during the special military operation.According to the commander of the engineer-sapper company, the unit's range of fire can reach 500 meters. The UR-77 has two 96-meter-long charges, each containing more than a ton of plastic explosives.As well as minefields, the Meteorit can also hit enemy strongholds. Engineers from Russia's Airborne Troops have repeatedly used the unit to perform non-combat tasks, and experience has shown that the UR-77 is equally effective against enemy fortifications.

