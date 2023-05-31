https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/ai-poses-existential-threat-to-humanity-tech-leaders-warn-1110807567.html

AI Poses Existential Threat to Humanity, Tech Leaders Warn

AI Poses Existential Threat to Humanity, Tech Leaders Warn

Unlike a previous message calling for a pause on AI development, the latest open letter to note how much damage the field could cause has been signed by some... 31.05.2023, Sputnik International

2023-05-31T04:01+0000

2023-05-31T04:01+0000

2023-05-31T03:55+0000

world

science & tech

artificial intelligence

ai

technology

warning

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/08/1110205255_3:0:1454:816_1920x0_80_0_0_1fcf5a9f4972c2af13ac1979e47fbfd9.png

Hundreds of artificial intelligence researchers and technology executives have signed off on a stark warning that AI poses an existential threat to humanity, in the latest sign of widespread alarm within the industry over the potential threat posed by the new field.“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” reads a Tuesday statement released by the nonprofit Center for AI Safety.The release carried the signatures of some of the industry’s top names, including ChatGPT creator and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and nearly 40 members of Google’s DeepMind artificial intelligence unit.Dan Hendrycks, the computer scientist leading the Center for AI Safety, said the letter’s brevity was intentional.It’s not the first institutional effort to draw attention to the problem.Another public letter published in March attracted the signatures of over 1,000 academics, businessmen, and technology specialists urging a pause in AI development until it can be regulated and run responsibly.As US media reported, “most of the field’s most influential leaders didn’t sign” that letter, “but they have signed the new statement, including Altman and two of Google’s most senior AI executives: Demis Hassabis and James Manyika.”While the signatures of Microsoft Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott and Microsoft Chief Scientific Officer Eric Horvitz both appear on the statement, “notably absent from the letter is Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the field’s two most powerful corporate leaders,” one outlet explained.Earlier this month, Altman testified before Congress that AI could “cause significant harm to the world” either by spreading disinformation or by manipulating humans’ emotions, and its potential to wreak havoc in people’s lives is quickly becoming clear. A number of companies have already expressed a desire to replace human workers with the technology.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/scientist-warns-of-looming-existential-threat-as-hyper-intelligent-ai-could-decide-to-take-over-1110772797.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

science & tech, artificial intelligence, ai, technology, warning