https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/scientist-warns-of-looming-existential-threat-as-hyper-intelligent-ai-could-decide-to-take-over-1110772797.html

Scientist Warns of Looming 'Existential Threat' as Hyper-Intelligent AI 'Could Decide to Take Over'

Scientist Warns of Looming 'Existential Threat' as Hyper-Intelligent AI 'Could Decide to Take Over'

AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton has warned of looming existential threat posed by artificial intelligence.

2023-05-29T12:58+0000

2023-05-29T12:58+0000

2023-05-29T12:58+0000

artificial intelligence (ai)

robert hinton

beyond politics

science & tech

google

openai

elon musk

neural networks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106372/86/1063728691_0:100:1920:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_8b7701668f9ca61ab6b2c81fdeeff215.jpg

AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton is increasingly "unnerved" by "how smart" artificial intelligence (AI) tools are becoming. The academic, who now lives in Toronto, Canada, spent 50 years of his professional career developing cutting-edge AI. Most recently, the 75-year-old worked for Google, but quit its parent company Alphabet earlier in May. He has since been on a crusade of sorts warning of the “dangers” of the very technology that he helped to develop. In the new interview, Hinton recalled how when testing out a chat bot at Google - the PaLM model - it seemed to understand a joke he cracked. PaLM (Pathways Language Model) is a large language model developed by Google AI, with the tech giant since releasing an updated, next-generation model, PaLM 2, boasting "improved multilingual, reasoning and coding capabilities."Over the course of this interaction, it dawned on the scientist that the era when AI might be able to "outperform" humans was not that far away.'Existential Threat'Referencing chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Hinton underscored that AI was trained to understand or learn any intellectual task that a human can manage."I'm not saying it's sentient," he said of AI, but added, "I'm not saying it's not sentient either."Dismissing claims by opponents that the hue and cry over the dangers of AI were inflated, he added that this was not some science fiction problem, but rather a "serious problem that's probably going to arrive fairly soon, and politicians need to be thinking about what to do about it now."Hinton's warning comes as a growing number of technology leaders have sounded the alarm about the potential dangers of a hyper-intelligent AI. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, AI pioneers Yoshua Hengio and Stuart Russell, along with thousands of others, signed a letter in April calling for a six-month pause on the development of more powerful AI systems. However, Hinton was not a signatory on the letter, as he did not think a pause was realistic in the current competitive world of AI.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/mastermind-behind-ai-quits-google-warns-thinking-machines-pose-danger-to-humanity-1110024905.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/stakes-couldnt-be-higher-unbridled-super-intelligent-ai-could-wipe-out-humanity-1110344362.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

ai pioneer, geoffrey hinton, warning, looming existential threat, artificial intelligence, ai, decide to take over, chat bot, google's palm model, large language model, developed by google ai, multilingual, reasoning and coding capabilities