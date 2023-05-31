https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/children-to-be-evacuated-from-russias-belgorod-region-after-ukrainian-shelling-1110809507.html

Children to Be Evacuated From Russia's Belgorod Region After Ukrainian Shelling

Children to Be Evacuated From Russia's Belgorod Region After Ukrainian Shelling

The number of casualties caused by overnight shelling in the Shebekinsky and Graivoronsky districts of the Belgorod region has risen to four, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said.

2023-05-31T06:46+0000

2023-05-31T06:46+0000

2023-05-31T06:49+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

belgorod region

ukraine

voronezh

grad

belgorod

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093476864_0:146:3123:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_bdaea1a66fa7e09458749ea9f805e707.jpg

The number of casualties caused by overnight shelling in the Shebekinsky and Graivoronsky districts of the Belgorod region has risen to five.The Governor of Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has provided details of the incident. The governor specified that the man taken to hospital received shrapnel wounds to the neck and back and is in serious condition now, and the woman got shrapnel wounds to the arm and forearm. Another two woman refused from hospitalization and get help on the spot.Children will be moved from Belgorod's Shebekinsky and Graivoronsky districts from Wednesday, he said.Earlier, he said that a group of schoolchildren from the Shebekinsky district would go to the Landysh children's health camp at the invitation of Alexander Gusev, the governor of the Voronezh region. A total of 300 children from Belgorod will stay there during the first shift.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/the-only-thing-they-could-do-why-ukraine-raided-russias-belgorod-region-1110559580.html

belgorod region

ukraine

belgorod

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's belgorod region, ukrainian shelling, children to be еvacuated