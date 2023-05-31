https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/children-to-be-evacuated-from-russias-belgorod-region-after-ukrainian-shelling-1110809507.html
Children to Be Evacuated From Russia's Belgorod Region After Ukrainian Shelling
Children to Be Evacuated From Russia's Belgorod Region After Ukrainian Shelling
The number of casualties caused by overnight shelling in the Shebekinsky and Graivoronsky districts of the Belgorod region has risen to four, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said.
2023-05-31T06:46+0000
2023-05-31T06:46+0000
2023-05-31T06:49+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
belgorod region
ukraine
voronezh
grad
belgorod
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093476864_0:146:3123:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_bdaea1a66fa7e09458749ea9f805e707.jpg
The number of casualties caused by overnight shelling in the Shebekinsky and Graivoronsky districts of the Belgorod region has risen to five.The Governor of Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has provided details of the incident. The governor specified that the man taken to hospital received shrapnel wounds to the neck and back and is in serious condition now, and the woman got shrapnel wounds to the arm and forearm. Another two woman refused from hospitalization and get help on the spot.Children will be moved from Belgorod's Shebekinsky and Graivoronsky districts from Wednesday, he said.Earlier, he said that a group of schoolchildren from the Shebekinsky district would go to the Landysh children's health camp at the invitation of Alexander Gusev, the governor of the Voronezh region. A total of 300 children from Belgorod will stay there during the first shift.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/the-only-thing-they-could-do-why-ukraine-raided-russias-belgorod-region-1110559580.html
belgorod region
ukraine
belgorod
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093476864_195:0:2926:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a255306164170ee31e0ac9e94af07489.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's belgorod region, ukrainian shelling, children to be еvacuated
russia's belgorod region, ukrainian shelling, children to be еvacuated
Children to Be Evacuated From Russia's Belgorod Region After Ukrainian Shelling
06:46 GMT 31.05.2023 (Updated: 06:49 GMT 31.05.2023)
The Belgorod region has suffered repeated shelling from Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation with the districts of Shebekinsky and Graivoronsky, in particular, coming under an incessant barrage from Ukrainian forces.
The number of casualties caused by overnight shelling in the Shebekinsky and Graivoronsky districts of the Belgorod region has risen to five.
The Governor of Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has provided details of the incident.
"The Grad shells smashed windows, tore up the facades and roofs of eight apartment blocks, four private houses, a school and two administrative buildings. One shop was completely burnt out. Twelve vehicles were damaged in various ways. Administration staff are now starting a door-to-door survey of the area. Restoration work will begin today. There's a lot to do. We will try to do it as quickly as possible," Gladkov said.
The governor specified that the man taken to hospital received shrapnel wounds to the neck and back and is in serious condition now, and the woman got shrapnel wounds to the arm and forearm. Another two woman refused from hospitalization and get help on the spot.
Children will be moved from Belgorod's Shebekinsky and Graivoronsky districts from Wednesday, he said.
Earlier, he said that a group of schoolchildren from the Shebekinsky district would go to the Landysh children's health camp at the invitation of Alexander Gusev, the governor of the Voronezh region. A total of 300 children from Belgorod will stay there during the first shift.