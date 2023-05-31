https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/drone-falls-on-territory-of-oil-refinery-in-russias-krasnodar-region---operational-hq-1110811767.html

Drone Falls on Territory of Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Region

Drone Falls on Territory of Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Region

A drone has fell on the territory of the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, the infrastructure of the plant was not damaged, the regional operational headquarters said on Wednesday.

2023-05-31T07:06+0000

2023-05-31T07:06+0000

2023-05-31T07:06+0000

russia

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

drones

russia

krasnodar

krasnodar region

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104928/57/1049285773_0:160:3076:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_5ed94cec6b8dc58ed1f24154f94b5156.jpg

"[Early in the morning], an unidentified unmanned vehicle allegedly fell on the territory of the Ilsky oil refinery. As a result of the fall, the apparatus crashed, the infrastructure of the plant was not damaged, and there was no fire. Security services and law enforcement agencies are on the scene," the operational headquarters said in a statement. There is no threat to the life of residents and no casualties, the authorities said, adding that no property was damaged.On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine attacked the Russian capital with eight unmanned aerial vehicles, adding that all drones were shot down.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/several-buildings-in-moscow-slightly-damaged-after-drone-attack---mayor-1110785693.html

russia

krasnodar

krasnodar region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

drone falls, oil refinery, russia's krasnodar region,