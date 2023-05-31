International
Drone Falls on Territory of Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Region
Drone Falls on Territory of Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Region
A drone has fell on the territory of the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, the infrastructure of the plant was not damaged, the regional operational headquarters said on Wednesday.
"[Early in the morning], an unidentified unmanned vehicle allegedly fell on the territory of the Ilsky oil refinery. As a result of the fall, the apparatus crashed, the infrastructure of the plant was not damaged, and there was no fire. Security services and law enforcement agencies are on the scene," the operational headquarters said in a statement. There is no threat to the life of residents and no casualties, the authorities said, adding that no property was damaged.On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine attacked the Russian capital with eight unmanned aerial vehicles, adding that all drones were shot down.
KRASNODAR (Sputnik) - A drone has fell on the territory of the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, the infrastructure of the plant was not damaged, the regional operational headquarters said on Wednesday.
"[Early in the morning], an unidentified unmanned vehicle allegedly fell on the territory of the Ilsky oil refinery. As a result of the fall, the apparatus crashed, the infrastructure of the plant was not damaged, and there was no fire. Security services and law enforcement agencies are on the scene," the operational headquarters said in a statement.
There is no threat to the life of residents and no casualties, the authorities said, adding that no property was damaged.
On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine attacked the Russian capital with eight unmanned aerial vehicles, adding that all drones were shot down.
