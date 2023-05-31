https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/musks-beijing-visit-could-lead-to-better-understanding-of-us-china-diplomatic-nuances-1110821851.html

Musk's Beijing Visit Could Lead to 'Better Understanding' of US-China Diplomatic Nuances

Musk's Beijing Visit Could Lead to 'Better Understanding' of US-China Diplomatic Nuances

Americans talk big about “standing up” to China and isolating the massive socialist state, but much of the nuance is lost on panicky business leaders trying to read the tea leaves of international trade and protect profit margins.

2023-05-31T16:17+0000

2023-05-31T16:17+0000

2023-05-31T16:17+0000

analysis

elon musk

qin gang

china

us-china relations

economic decoupling

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109375196_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_af8506b3c7e71e815539013eaf0e9619.jpg

On Tuesday, American industrialist Elon Musk arrived in China for meetings with top trade officials as well as Qin Gang, the Chinese foreign minister and former ambassador to the United States. The visit is intended to shore up his business relations with the economic superpower, including expanding operations by Tesla, the electric vehicle maker that he owns, in what has become the world's largest EV market.However, Musk also vocally denounced the US government’s efforts to force a "decoupling" of the US and Chinese economies, including by pressuring American companies to end their operations in China and shift their supply sources outside of China.Thomas W. Pauken II, the author of "US vs China: From Trade War to Reciprocal Deal," a consultant on Asia-Pacific affairs, and geopolitical commentator, told Sputnik on Wednesday that while some companies receiving subsidies from the US are pursuing "decoupling" because it now profits them to do so, others are pulling out of China because they see the writing on the wall and fear a catastrophic severing of relations is brewing. Meanwhile, businessmen like Musk see profit and opportunity in the Chinese market, so they are pursuing their interests, too.Musk and his like-minded peers, Pauken said, are looking to continue doing business in China because it’s cheaper and more efficient than elsewhere.Those points make up, in large part, what Pauken said he expected to be the substance of Musk’s talks with Chinese business leaders. Another issue might be Twitter, which Musk bought last November and which is banned in China. Pauken suggested Musk might seek to pressure Beijing to look at the social media giant differently - a way that perhaps might lead to its unbanning.Pauken said that the threat of forced decoupling in the future is pushing a lot of high-tech companies to begin the process now, fearing that "if they're too reliant on China" they could find themselves "in a serious problem where we could go bankrupt from that overreliance.""And then, at the same time, you have a lot of problems [with] communications between … the US and China in order to understand the real interpretation of such a messaging. And it's a real challenge, because there's not really much direct talk and it's possible that when it comes to Elon Musk being in China, he may get a better interpretation of what China's understanding is. And it's possible that the American companies will approach Elon Musk to ask what he talked about with China," Pauken said.Turning to Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu’s refusal to meet with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, which hit headlines on Wednesday, Pauken noted that Li is still on a US sanctions list for a 2018 purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems by China.Similarly, he noted that "in order for China and the US to improve their relations, you have to resolve the economic and business issues first, and then that can create the right platform to have an improvement in the diplomatic issues related to military and political diplomatic issues."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/elon-musk-meets-with-chinas-commerce-industry-ministry-chiefs-in-beijing-1110811430.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/beijing-banning-micron-means-china-has-mastered-chip-making-1110523565.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

elon musk; china; us; li shangfu; decoupling; tesla