International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/beijing-banning-micron-means-china-has-mastered-chip-making-1110523565.html
Beijing Banning Micron Means China Has Mastered Chip-Making
Beijing Banning Micron Means China Has Mastered Chip-Making
China has slapped a ban on US chipmaker Micron, prohibiting it from selling to Chinese companies involved in key infrastructure projects. Beijing has mirrored Washington's sanctions on the People's Republic's hi-tech technology, Asia-Pacific consultant Thomas W. Pauken told Sputnik, adding that there's more to the development than meets the eye.
2023-05-22T19:01+0000
2023-05-22T19:01+0000
analysis
china
beijing
washington
micron
semiconductors
taiwan
huawei
joe biden
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104824082_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4e1e00f69dd772d39e3ca471eab4dcc9.jpg
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced on May 21, that a cybersecurity review indicated Micron Technology's products "have relatively serious cybersecurity risks, which pose significant security risks to the country’s critical information infrastructure supply chain and would affect national security." Thus, the CAC banned the US chipmaker from participating in the People's Republic's domestic critical infrastructural projects. In response, the US Commerce Department expressed its opposition to the restrictions, insisting that they "have no basis in fact." Micron's shares plummeted roughly 6% on Monday, given that the American company used to derive over 10% of its revenue from the People's Republic.Since October 2022, Washington has imposed sweeping export curbs on advanced chips and chip-making equipment to China, trying to cut off the nation's access to critical technology. Prior to that, under the Trump administration, the US and its Western allies kicked off nothing short of a crusade against the People's Republic's telecom giants, including its flagship Huawei, citing "security" concerns.The Asia-Pacific consultant suggested that Micron had not been caught off guard: Pauken revealed that when he visited Taiwan last month, he learned from his source that the Micron senior executive in the Kaohsiung office had started laying off employees in April.As per Pauken, plausibly, the Taiwanese Micron branch had anticipated these instructions, so it could have been the case that they were alerted by Beijing that there was an investigation and they likely realized that the chances of continuing to sell their chip technologies to the mainland were slim.They had already started to do layoffs even before this announcement happened, the commentator noted. Nonetheless, even if they were prepared for the CAC announcement, it had a devastating impact: "From what I heard, the layoffs in the Taiwan offices were very massive," Pauken emphasized. "Definitely it's a major problem for Micron."However, there is more to the development than meets the eye, continued Pauken: according to him, it clearly indicates that Beijing has made considerable advancements in chip-making despite the US trying to contain the country's technological rise."So what I'm getting at is that there's no way Beijing took this announcement all of a sudden. They have prepared for it well in advance in anticipation that, of course, the US and Micron would complain. But they, of course, also took the right steps to protect their economy from being severely damaged by this announcement," Pauken concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220825/biden-signs-executive-order-implementing-chips-and-science-act-of-2022-1099999690.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230131/us-administration-stops-providing-us-companies-with-licenses-to-export-to-huawei-reports-say-1106842786.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230109/penny-wise-pound-foolish-us-embargo-driving-china-to-pioneer-own-semiconductor-industry-1106173244.html
china
beijing
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104824082_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fb5ced892970b0c046c66a5c3d1ae6ba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china ban micron, us chips act, biden administration curbs on chip exports to china, us sanctions huawei, us sanctions semiconductors china, us effort contain china technological rise, chinese hi-tech, china technological hub, chinese chipmakers
china ban micron, us chips act, biden administration curbs on chip exports to china, us sanctions huawei, us sanctions semiconductors china, us effort contain china technological rise, chinese hi-tech, china technological hub, chinese chipmakers

Beijing Banning Micron Means China Has Mastered Chip-Making

19:01 GMT 22.05.2023
© AP Photo / John MinchilloSemi-conductor chips are assembled and organized on a workbench before a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a Nanotronics manufacturing center at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Semi-conductor chips are assembled and organized on a workbench before a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a Nanotronics manufacturing center at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2023
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
China has slapped a ban on US chipmaker Micron, prohibiting it from selling to Chinese companies involved in key infrastructure projects. Beijing has mirrored Washington's sanctions on the People's Republic's hi-tech technology, Asia-Pacific consultant Thomas W. Pauken told Sputnik, adding that there's more to the development than meets the eye.
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced on May 21, that a cybersecurity review indicated Micron Technology's products "have relatively serious cybersecurity risks, which pose significant security risks to the country’s critical information infrastructure supply chain and would affect national security." Thus, the CAC banned the US chipmaker from participating in the People's Republic's domestic critical infrastructural projects. In response, the US Commerce Department expressed its opposition to the restrictions, insisting that they "have no basis in fact." Micron's shares plummeted roughly 6% on Monday, given that the American company used to derive over 10% of its revenue from the People's Republic.
"It's rather interesting that the Washington side may be shocked or surprised by this news," said Thomas W. Pauken II, the author of US vs China: From Trade War to Reciprocal Deal, consultant on Asia-Pacific affairs, and geopolitical commentator. "However, they have taken similar measures themselves to stop Chinese semiconductors and Chinese chips manufacturers or companies that are connected with the chips manufacturing and semiconductor manufacturing to be more involved with the supply chains in the United States as well. So this is not a case where there's a shock or a surprise announcement. It's actually basically China doing the same thing that the US has been doing to China."
US President Joe Biden speaks about how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild the US and the progress made since he signed the bill into law, in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2022
Americas
Biden Signs Executive Order Implementing CHIPS and Science Act of 2022
25 August 2022, 17:50 GMT
Since October 2022, Washington has imposed sweeping export curbs on advanced chips and chip-making equipment to China, trying to cut off the nation's access to critical technology. Prior to that, under the Trump administration, the US and its Western allies kicked off nothing short of a crusade against the People's Republic's telecom giants, including its flagship Huawei, citing "security" concerns.
"This is a very simple response for Beijing to make and say, 'Well, has the US not acted similarly to what we've been doing?'" noted Pauken. "So it would be hypocritical on the US side to criticize Beijing for taking actions that are similar to Washington's actions. This is hypocrisy at its finest, in regards to Washington and how they're complaining and criticizing China when they're doing the exact same thing that they're criticizing China for. It's laughable. It's just absurd for them to make such an argument when they're doing the same thing."
Visitors to a mall walk past a Huawei store in Beijing, China, on Aug. 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2023
Americas
US Administration Stops Providing US Companies With Licenses to Export to Huawei, Reports Say
31 January, 04:57 GMT
The Asia-Pacific consultant suggested that Micron had not been caught off guard: Pauken revealed that when he visited Taiwan last month, he learned from his source that the Micron senior executive in the Kaohsiung office had started laying off employees in April.
As per Pauken, plausibly, the Taiwanese Micron branch had anticipated these instructions, so it could have been the case that they were alerted by Beijing that there was an investigation and they likely realized that the chances of continuing to sell their chip technologies to the mainland were slim.
They had already started to do layoffs even before this announcement happened, the commentator noted. Nonetheless, even if they were prepared for the CAC announcement, it had a devastating impact: "From what I heard, the layoffs in the Taiwan offices were very massive," Pauken emphasized. "Definitely it's a major problem for Micron."
Microchip implant (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2023
World
‘Penny-Wise, Pound-Foolish’: US ‘Embargo’ Driving China to Pioneer Own Semiconductor Industry
9 January, 17:27 GMT
However, there is more to the development than meets the eye, continued Pauken: according to him, it clearly indicates that Beijing has made considerable advancements in chip-making despite the US trying to contain the country's technological rise.
"You also have to think about this from a strategic level," the author said. "There's no way China would have blocked any chips from Micron if it would cause extreme damage to the Chinese economy. Obviously, they have probably set up supply chains in place and have chips made in China that are maybe not equal in quality to Micron, but close enough so that they could handle the impact of no more Micron chips coming to China."
"So what I'm getting at is that there's no way Beijing took this announcement all of a sudden. They have prepared for it well in advance in anticipation that, of course, the US and Micron would complain. But they, of course, also took the right steps to protect their economy from being severely damaged by this announcement," Pauken concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала