New Docs ID Big Names Who Maintained Ties With Epstein Long After Child Sex Conviction

Explosive new findings have revealed that long after becoming a convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein continued to successfully seek meetings with a variety of public figures.

Explosive new findings have revealed that long after becoming a convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein - the disgraced financier who reportedly worked with US intelligence - continued to successfully seek meetings with a variety of public figures Among the big names identified in an exclusive Tuesday report were Bill Gates, Richard Branson, JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon, Chris Rock, David Blaine, Woody Allen, and members of multiple royal families.“A tranche of emails… reveal others who showed up on Epstein’s dance card as having included music industry titan Tommy Mottola, Wendi Murdoch, Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, late comedian David Brenner, artist Jeff Koons, the president of Mongolia, and not one, but two former Norwegian prime ministers,” according to the report.It was also pointed out that “Epstein also often indulged in his infamous ‘appointments’ with longtime executive assistant Lesley Groff setting up multitudes of sessions with young women to service him.”Although “the terms of his release required him to register as a Level III sex offender for the rest of his life… that didn’t stop him from palling around with the global elite," it was pointed out by the US outlet that published the explosive new findings.Instead, Epstein was apparently free to continue hob-nobbing with celebrities and otherwise leading the lavish lifestyle to which he’d grown accustomed.However, that all changed in July 2019 when he was arrested in New York on federal sex trafficking charges. One month later, he was discovered dead in his cell, the victim of what authorities claim was a suicide by hanging. There is no video of the incident, and the guards responsible for jail security claimed to have been either sleeping or shopping online at the time.While Epstein’s death makes it difficult to gauge the true scope of his activities – and those of his associates – there was a rare bit of good news for 125 of his former victims earlier this month.On May 17, Germany’s Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $75 million in compensation to the victims of Epstein who argued in court that the firm turned a blind eye to the numerous signs their notorious client was trafficking young girls.“The scope and scale of Epstein’s abuse, and the many years it continued in plain sight, could not have happened without the collaboration and support of many powerful individuals and institutions,” an attorney for the plaintiffs said in a statement.

